ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theshoppersweekly.com

JCHS holds Christmas Train & Nativity Set Exhibit

The Jefferson County Historical Society will hold a Christmas Model Train and Nativity Set Exhibit in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village, located at 1411 North 27th Street in Mt. Vernon. The exhibit hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dece. 10; from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 11; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17; and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.
theshoppersweekly.com

Downtown Centralia Christmas Stroll

The Downtown Centralia Christmas Stroll was held last Friday evening, December 2. Santa, the Grinch and a variety of costumed Christmas characters strolled through the downtown Centralia area while shoppers visited area stores in search of the perfect gift for their loved ones. The event featured several Christmas caroling groups, the Forever Bronze Handbell Ensemble, and the Centralia High School “Rock 101” Band as well as area theater performers.
theshoppersweekly.com

December Man Alive Prayer Breakfast held

Waltonville Freewill Baptist Pastor Mark Wells (right) was the guest speaker at the December Community Man Alive Prayer Breakfast held at Mount Vernon Baptist Temple. Pictured above is Pastor Wells and Mount Vernon Baptist Temple Deacon Paul Launay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy