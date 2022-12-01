Netflix officially announces Meghan and Harry’s series: Watch first look

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Netflix...soon! The streaming giant officially announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series, titled Harry & Meghan , on Thursday, Dec. 1.

RELATED:

Harry & Meghan , directed by Liz Garbus , is described as “an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” and a “never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history.”

Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be sharing “the other side of their high-profile love story” in the docuseries, which according to Netflix, “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.”

Harry & Meghan will feature commentary from friends and family, “most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed,” as well as from “historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press.” Netflix noted that “the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

A teaser for the series accompanied the announcement on Dec. 1. In the teaser, which features personal photos of the couple, a voice asks: “Why did you want to make this documentary?” “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry says. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” Meanwhile, Meghan says in the teaser, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

While no premiere date has been announced, Netflix did reveal that the six-episode series is “coming soon.”