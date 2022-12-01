ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Netflix officially announces Meghan and Harry’s series: Watch first look

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUHz1_0jTsowrD00

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Netflix...soon! The streaming giant officially announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series, titled Harry & Meghan , on Thursday, Dec. 1.

RELATED:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry record special video for friend

Harry & Meghan , directed by Liz Garbus , is described as “an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” and a “never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPVXG_0jTsowrD00 Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be sharing “the other side of their high-profile love story” in the docuseries, which according to Netflix, “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.”

Harry & Meghan will feature commentary from friends and family, “most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed,” as well as from “historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press.” Netflix noted that “the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

A teaser for the series accompanied the announcement on Dec. 1. In the teaser, which features personal photos of the couple, a voice asks: “Why did you want to make this documentary?” “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry says. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” Meanwhile, Meghan says in the teaser, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

While no premiere date has been announced, Netflix did reveal that the six-episode series is “coming soon.”

Comments / 0

Related
netflixjunkie.com

Who Is Chelsy Davy, the Woman Meghan Markle Wants Prince Harry to Be Away From?

Various reports have suggested a rift between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. It is believed that the former actress is extremely upset with the royal prince for trying to be in touch with Chelsy Davy. The Duke of Sussex is coming up with his memoir titled Spare on January 10. To make his book more relatable and polished, the royal decided to add the perspective of the people from his past as well.
The List

Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry

Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
The List

Why Royal Experts Believe King Charles And Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't Over

King Charles III and his son, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex have struggled with their relationship over the last few years. The issue seemed to begin when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex went public with their allegations against the royal family and their choice to step away from their royal duties, via the GB News.
SheKnows

Prince Harry's Friends Are Reportedly 'Concerned' About the Possible Backlash to His Memoir & Docuseries

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry has a lot on his plate this holiday season. With his Netflix docuseries officially dropping on Dec. 8, followed by his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, on Jan. 10, 2023, there is going to be a lot of heat on the Duke of Sussex — and that has some of his close friends worried. Royal expert Nick Bullen shared with Us Weekly that the details surrounding both the book and the series are “a very closely guarded secret.” However, he...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
SheKnows

King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
The List

King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal

If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy