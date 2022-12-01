Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
Fargo man arrested after high speed motorcycle chase, crash
(Harwood, ND) -- A Fargo man is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase with a motorcycle. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that troopers attempted to stop the driver of the motorcycle, 29-year-old Chase Dubord, around 1:45 p.m. Sunday after clocking him going 71mph in a 55 zone on I-29 near the 19th avenue north exit.
KNOX News Radio
Suspect in MN woman’s death arrested in ND
A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on the woman at her residence Thursday when they found her body. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are not releasing her identity.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Suspect in custody for Moorhead homicide
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police announced that the suspect from the December 1 homicide, 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., was taken into custody in Wahpeton at around 7:30 P.M. on December 2. Kollie is currently being held, with pending charges, in the Richland County Jail. Kollie will later...
wdayradionow.com
Update: Homicide under investigation in South Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming into focus after a police presence led to Minnesota BCA responding to a home in South Moorhead early Friday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells us they are investigating a supposed homicide after conducting a welfare check at a home near the intersection of 32nd street south and 38th avenue south. Officers arrived on scene around 11 p.m. Thursday night and found a woman's body with traumatic injuries, though there was no forced entry into the home.
KELOLAND TV
Suspect in Minnesota woman’s death arrested in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. – A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on...
KNOX News Radio
Fire destroys shop near Perham
Otter Tail County authorities say a wood stove apparently caused a structure fire this (Thu) morning. The County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:05 AM, a passing motorist reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a shop southwest of Perham. Upon arrival, responders saw flames coming through the...
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
wdayradionow.com
Friend of Moorhead homicide victim: "It's shocking to the Liberian community"
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman who identifies herself as a friend of a Moorhead homicide victim described the victim as someone who worked hard to support her family. "She was always working, and she loved her family, she loved everybody around her. She was a nice person. She worked really, really hard to maintain her family," said Evelyn Seward.
kfgo.com
Couple who died in Lisbon fire identified, investigation is ongoing
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – The two people who died in a house fire in Lisbon earlier this month have been identified by their family. Jon and Courtney Person were the victims of the November 18 fire. The Lisbon Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 18 Oak Street in the southeast North Dakota town just after 11 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire at the residence.
wdayradionow.com
Parking restrictions to be put in place in preparation for Saturday holiday parade
(Fargo, ND) -- City authorities are issuing a public statement in preparation for Saturday's Xcel Energy Holiday Parade. Parking will be prohibited along three different streets in preparation for the parade between the hours of 3 and 9 p.m... Northern Pacific Avenue from the Red River to Broadway North. Broadway...
valleynewslive.com
Valley City Police investigating controversial flyer
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The book “Let’s Talk About It” (A Teenage Guide To Sex, Relationships and How to be a Human Being) has raised a few eyebrows in Valley City since the first story about it’s existence ran in the Times Record back in September of 2022.
valleynewslive.com
Authorities, school leaders investigate bomb threat at Waubun School
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Waubun School bomb threat launched an investigation Thursday morning. Mahnomen County authorities say school leaders made them aware of the threat around 10 a.m. They say they were preparing to evacuate the school, and even made a call to Fargo to get a bomb dog.
srperspective.com
A new start, after the Christmas fire
Sisters look back at scary Christmas morning blaze. For sisters, Elsie Lindgren and Janice Ramsey of Detroit Lakes, Christmas has long held bittersweet memories. Over time, they wrote their story entitled The Christmas Fire, triggered one time by someone asking them, “When did you get your first telephone?”. The...
KFYR-TV
Fargo teen in need of heart transplant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community is coming together in a big way to support a Fargo teenager diagnosed with heart failure. 16-year-old Reese Scufsa thought he was having flu symptoms, but doctors discovered he had an enlarged heart causing issues with his organs and an associated blood clot in his heart.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Featured: Solid Waste Department
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Solid Waste Department Recycling Coordinator Jen Pickett spoke with WDAY Radio about their private and commercial solid waste pickup services, where the materials end up, and how they are powering homes in Fargo. Garbage, Landfill, and Recycling. One of the primary purposes of Fargo's Solid Waste...
wdayradionow.com
12-02-22 Weather & Ag In Focus
18:40 - Clay County Extension Educator Randy Nelson joins the show to give advice and tips on care for holiday plants and trees. If you wish to join Randy's newsletter you can find his contact info at this link here. Join Meterologists Dean Wysocki and Justin Storm, along with Ag...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY EXPECTED TO SEE TEMPERATURES DIP DOWN CLOSE TO THIRTY BELOW ZERO TONIGHT
Winter is here, and another small snowstorm is coming to northwest Minnesota with high winds and blowing snow, making visibility poor, especially in the open country and highways (especially on Highway 2). The National Weather Service in Grand Forks reported that one to two inches of snow is expected throughout...
Teen gets second chance at life after heart transplant at Children's Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Fargo teen is recovering at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis after doctors successfully gave him a new heart. Sixteen-year-old Reese Scufsa is a high school sophomore, and by all accounts, a healthy and active teen. His mom Denise says because of this, there was no reason to believe a cough he picked up following a game of basketball weeks ago should be cause for concern.When the cough turned into vomiting, Scufsa took her son to a local clinic. A provider planned to send them on their way with anti-nausea medication, she said, before opting to take her son's bloodwork....
valleynewslive.com
‘She was the purest form of love I have ever known:’ First annual toy drive created in memory of friend who lived by giving
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the few certainties of life is that we won’t always have it and we all wonder what our mark left on the world will be after we’re gone. And for one girl, friends and family are making sure that mark is a reflection of who she was.
kvrr.com
Holiday Hand Up campaign helps a West Fargo man battling brain cancer
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Holiday Hand Up is a giving event to raise funds for families across our community struggling because of health issues or other trauma. You can donate to up to 26 families fundraising this year now through December 15th. Every donation is boosted in...
Comments / 0