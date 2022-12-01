Read full article on original website
Private family memorial to be held for John Koster, 63
John Eric Koster of Grandville, formerly of Wayland, died last Thursday at the age of 63. He was born Sept. 24, 1959, in Grand Rapids, the son of James Koster and Phyllis (Larson) Koster. John graduated from Wayland Union High School in 1977 and from Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City in 1979 with a degree in applied sciences.
Celebration of life delayed for Charlotte Wessels, 63
Charlotte Savinsky Wessels, age 63 of Wayland, died Friday, Dec. 2. Charlotte was an amazing and loving wife, mother, grandma “Maga” who enjoyed spoiling everyone. She was a wonderful host and cook who filled everyone’s stomachs and souls with her goodness. She enjoyed her time in Michigan and her winters in Florida. She enjoyed shopping trips and dinners out with the grandchildren.
Hopkins native Lucille Lovett dies at Wings Home
Lucille Lovett died Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Wings Home in Allegan. She was 96. She was born May 30, 1926, in Hopkins, the daughter of Leonard and Dorothy (Button) Wuis. For 18 years Lucille worked in the meat department at Harding’s Market in Otsego. In her free time she enjoyed reading, working in her flower gardens, traveling and spending winters in Lake Okeechobee, Fla.
Frequent local triker Karl Pitkin passes at age 87
Karl Pitkin, well known in the Wayland community for riding his three-wheeled tricycle around town, died Saturday, Nov. 26. He was 87. Karl was a simple man who enjoyed simple pleasures. He spent his retirement of 22 years driving around and talking to people he met along the way on a three-wheel vehicle.
WHS bowling standout , Davenport win tournament
Isabella Harnish, a 2022 graduate of Wayland High School, was a member of the Davenport University women’s bowling team that captured top honors last weekend at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater Warhawk Tournament. Harnish was state runner-up last winter in the Division 2 individual tournament.
Wildcat softball star will play volleyball at Aquinas
A lot of local sports enthusiasts may have been surprised this past week by the announcement by Kami Morse that she will attend Aquijnas College in Grand Rapids to play volleyball. The choice of school is no mystery. Her older sister Leigha was a catcher for the Saints, so there’s...
Area boys’ hoop seasons to get under way this week
Area high school boys’ basketball seasons will get under way this week, after the girls opened their campaigns last week. Wayland and Hopkins will have a neighborhood rivalry clash Friday evening, Dec. 9, on the Wildcats’ court. However, the Vikings will make their debut on their home court Tuesday, Dec. 6, against Grand River Prep.
Christmas parade brightens otherwise wet, dreary day
The annual Wayland Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade stepped off Saturday morning to brighten up an otherwise blustery, dreary and wet day. Grand Marshal for the festivities was local dentist and former mayor and city councilman Dr. Michael DeWeerd. At his right is his mother, the indestructible and venerable Dorothy DeWeerd, who also in bygone days has been holiday parade grand marshal.
Wildcat girls win bowling opener, but boys take a loss
The Wayland girls’ bowling team launched its 2022-23 season with a a huge 27-3 victory 27-3 over Division 1 Jenison, but the boys went down 24-6 at the Rock ‘n Bowl Lanes just north of Wayland. The Wildcat ladies win the baker game one 142-109 and game two...
Public hearing Dec. 19 on proposed ORV ordinance
Though prospects for an ordinance permitting use of golf carts in the Wayland City limits are dead in the water, hope springs eternal for off road vehicle (ORV) enthusiasts. The Public Safety Committee has been meeting and crafting a proposed local ordinance, which will be the topic of the first reading a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.
