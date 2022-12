“DJ Paul” of Three 6 mafia tear’s da club up with “TOP NINJA” of NINJAS WORLDWIDE – in Dunedin Moon Tower Showdown

Summer Walker had some words for people who took issue with her search for an assistant, specifically her preference that they be “white or gay” and willing to be paid $2,000 a month. The 26-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Monday (Dec. 5) to explain herself, beginning by addressing those who found her $2K/month rate inadequate. “If you don’t know what you’re talking about, then why are you talking about it?,” she began. “I really would like to know that. ‘Oh, $2K ain’t enough, $2K ain’t enough.’ How do you know if it’s not enough? I could have told somebody to come...

22 MINUTES AGO