Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber is making its public debut after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than...
Massive rogue wave smashes cruise ship windows, kills U.S. passenger
A U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while the 231-foot long vessel was sailing in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise, authorities said. The 62-year-old woman was hit by broken glass when the wave broke cabin windows...
