The 12 restaurant chains consumers crave the most

One quality that keeps restaurant consumers returning to a chain again and again is simply how craveable that restaurant’s food is. Craveability is one thing that market research firm Datassential polls consumers on for the annual Consumer Picks report. Here, Nation’s Restaurant News has pulled out the 12 restaurant...
Florida Woman Sues Kraft Foods for $5 Million For ‘Misleading’ Directions on Velveeta Mac and Cheese

A Florida woman has hit Kraft Heinz Foods Company with a $5 million lawsuit, saying advertising on the company’s Velveeta microwaveable mac and cheese is deceitful. According to CNN, Amanda Ramirez’s class action lawsuit says the microwaveable food is “false and misleading” because it says it will be “ready in 3.5 minutes.” She alleges that it takes longer to make the food because, in addition to microwaving the item, you also have to take off the lid, add water, add the sauce, and stir.
Florida woman sues Kraft for $5M, saying Velveeta shells & cheese takes longer to prepare than packaging claims

Velveeta’s tagline might be “liquid gold,” but a woman in Florida has declared the company owes her quite a few pieces of silver. On Nov. 18, Florida resident Amanda Ramirez sued the Kraft Heinz Co. for at least $5 million over what she claims is deceptive and fraudulent packaging. Ramirez says that because Kraft’s Velveeta Shells & Cheese Microwavable Shell Pasta takes longer than 3½ minutes to prepare even though its packing states “ready in 3½ minutes,” that constitutes fraud.
Bargains begin luring big banks back to China bets for 2023

HONG KONG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - As Chinese assets whipsaw around hopes and fears over the country's path out of the pandemic, big offshore investors are slowly leaving the sidelines as they plot a cautious return to one of the year's worst-performing equity markets.
Restaurant Chains Across The US Closing-Will BisMan Be Affected?

Sadly we have had our share of restaurants having to close their doors for good in the last year. I came across this article last night and most of what was written didn't surprise me, but it's still kind of a jolt to see businesses that ONCE had a huge impact on cities across the United States have taken such a hit. After going over the list, I noticed that we ( Bismarck ) have many of the restaurants here. Here is one of, if not THE main reason why we have seen so many restaurants close in the North Dakota/Bismarck area is due to a lack of employees. Of course, with today's technology of opening up a simple app and ordering food to be delivered is killing many major restaurant chains, and once again WE have some of those eateries HERE.
Heinz®, America’s Favorite Ketchup®, Launches “Tip for Heinz” To Help Fans Fight the Restaurant Condiment Woes

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Three in four North Americans prefer Heinz ® Ketchup when dining out, yet nearly half feel there is nothing they can do when restaurants don’t carry their beloved condiment, according to a recent survey. Even more, the word used most to describe respondents’ feelings when a restaurant doesn’t serve Heinz was ‘disappointment.’ 1 Heinz, America’s Favorite Ketchup ®, announces today, “Tip For Heinz,” a first-of-its-kind program that emboldens fans to enact change and end their condiment disappointment for good. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005202/en/ Heinz launches first-of-its-kind program, “Tip for Heinz,” giving condiment fans who are tired of dining out with generic ketchup a voice to enact change. (Photo: Business Wire)
