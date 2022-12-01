Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Red zone has been danger zone for Jets' offense this season
The New York Jets kept moving the football up and down the field against the Minnesota Vikings — until they got into the red zone. Inside the 20-yard line was trouble for the Jets on Sunday, with the offense scoring a touchdown just once in six tries. It made all the difference in New York's 27-22 loss, a game that felt like a win that got away.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dolphins at Bills highlights 3-game Week 15 Saturday slate
The NFL will feature three current division leaders playing on Saturday, Dec. 17, and highlighted by the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins in a prime-time showdown that could go far in determining who wins the AFC East. The three-game Week 15 Saturday slate announced on Monday will open with...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams stay optimistic in historically bad title defense year
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' locker room has not fractured during their historically poor Super Bowl title defense season, and Sean McVay still speaks optimistically about his veterans' leadership, his young players' emergences and this franchise's long-term future. Those small victories in a season full of...
Citrus County Chronicle
With 6 straight losses, Bears get breather with bye week
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Cornerback Jaylon Johnson chose to look on the bright side as the Chicago Bears stumbled into their bye. The Bears are reeling with six straight losses after getting knocked off by Green Bay on Sunday. They missed another opportunity to go ahead late in a game and came up short in yet another loss to the rival Packers.
Citrus County Chronicle
Judge looms; Verlander, Turner deals heat up winter meetings
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander is going to the New York Mets. Trea Turner has agreed to a blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. There are three more high-profile shortstops in free agency, along with ace pitcher Carlos Rodón. And one big slugger looms above the whole...
