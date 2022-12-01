Read full article on original website
SB Nation
The Vikings twerking after faking an injury is the NFL’s most disrespectful TD celebration
Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson had a big idea for a touchdown dance last month against the Buffalo Bills: Jefferson intended to fake an injury and then do a little dance, but his offensive linemen ruined it by jumping on top of him. Teammate Alexander Mattison was apparently taking notes, because he finished what Jefferson started against the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 13.
Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16
Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South
Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs
The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within one-half game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
No. 7 Vols playing complete basketball ahead of game vs. EKU
No. 7 Tennessee will look to extend its winning streak to seven games when it hosts Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday
