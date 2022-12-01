Read full article on original website
Related
Snapology of Leander now offering STEM, robotics, LEGO classes for children of various ages
Snapology of Leander is a mobile-based franchise serving children of various ages in multiple areas of Williamson County. (Courtesy Pexels) Snapology of Leander, a mobile-based kids enrichment franchise that focuses on science, technology, engineering, art, math and literacy concepts, launched in Williamson County during the first week of October. Instructors...
Southpaws Playschool, locally owned dog day care, celebrates 2 decades in Austin
Southpaws Playschool is free range, meaning dogs are not kept in kennels but able to play throughout the day. (Courtesy Southpaws Playschool) Southpaws Playschool celebrated its 20th anniversary at the end of November. In 2002, local owners Tim Smith and Sonya Wilson quit their jobs to open up a dog...
Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department to host day camps during holiday break
The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department offers a plethora of youth programming year round. (Community Impact staff) With Georgetown ISD campuses closing for the holiday break Dec. 19-Jan. 3, the Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will host a variety of day camps for students to attend while out of school.
Cedar Park Regional Medical Center celebrates 15-year anniversary Dec. 7
Cedar Park Regional Medical Center will reach 15 years in December. (Courtesy Cedar Park Regional Medical Center) Cedar Park Regional Medical Center will celebrate its 15-year anniversary Dec. 7. Established in 2007, CPRMC was founded to address the need for a hospital in the area that provided inpatient and outpatient...
Rollo Insurance now offering variety of coverage options out of Round Rock office
Rollo Insurance opened its Round Rock office at 600 Round Rock West Drive, Ste. 603, on Nov. 4. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Rollo Insurance opened its Round Rock office at 600 Round Rock West Drive, Ste. 603, on Nov. 4. Rollo Insurance offers a variety of insurance options for homeowners, auto, business and commercial insurance, life insurance, auto insurance and farm insurance. 979-774-2800. www.rolloinsurance.com.
New Braunfels Candle Co. aims to capture the scent of the community
New Braunfels Candle Company owner Michelle Rexilius with the businesses Signature Collection. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) New Braunfels Candle Co. has been bringing balanced, unique and hand-crafted scents to the community for nearly seven years. The business uses all-natural ingredients from the wick to the soy wax and specially curated oil blends.
9 businesses now open in Round Rock
Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
Work progresses on Hero Way medical office in Leander
The 20,000-square-foot medical building will house Austin Gastroenterology’s endoscopy center and clinic, featuring other amenities. (Rendering courtesy The Brian Novy Co.) Final interior finishings are being done on the first building in the Hero Way medical office development located at the southwest corner of Hero Way and Mel Mathis Boulevard in Leander, ahead of that building’s opening.
Alive Chiro Wellness offers Georgetown community holistic approach to health care
Dr. Nathan Jensen provides care to patients at Alive Chiro Wellness in Georgetown. (Courtesy Alive Chiro Wellness) Alive Chiro Wellness opened in Georgetown in late September, after Dr. Nathan Jensen and his wife, Stephanie, moved from Kansas City, where the couple previously owned and operated a practice for 12 years.
Presence Wellness now part of Ethos Behavioral Health Group
From left, Ethos Behavioral Health Group founders Robert Hilliker, Dr. Ceci Hudson Torn and Will Davis founded the health group in 2018 and now offer care in Texas, California and Illinois. (Courtesy Ethos Behavioral Health Group) Presence Wellness, a multidisciplinary wellness center located at 4407 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 422,...
2 Covert dealerships coming to Bee Cave in early 2023
Two new Covert storefronts will open at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive in the first quarter. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Two new storefronts, Covert Buick GMC and Covert Covert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, are estimated to open Feb. 1 and March 15, respectively, at 16501 Sweetwater Village Drive, Austin. The new dealership, which also includes Covert Cadillac, is off Hwy. 71 west of Bee Cave at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive. Covert Cadillac was the first of the three dealership storefronts to open Nov. 1. Each storefront will include new and preowned inventory and a service center for repairs. 512-954-9300.
3 developments bringing over 2,400 housing units to Round Rock
One development approved Nov. 3 at the corner of University Boulevard and CR 118 will bring up to 1,550 units to a 31.72-acre property. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) More than 2,400 housing units have been approved at recent Round Rock City Council meetings. Housing developments that went before council for zoning...
Cedar Park, Georgetown fire officials recommend safety precautions when heating homes
Cedar Park and Georgetown fire officials urge caution when heating homes during the winter months. (Courtesy Pexels) Homeowners might want to start using their fireplaces now that the Austin metro area is experiencing colder conditions, but fire officials are encouraging the public to take precautions before tossing wood on the log stands.
TruWest Credit Union in Austin launches Home by TruWest Mortgage for homebuyers
TruWest Credit Union's Austin locations include Howard Lane and Round Rock branches in the north, and Slaughter Lane and Legend Oaks branches in the south. (Courtesy TruWest Credit Union) TruWest Credit Union, a credit union with four branches in Austin and over 93,000 members, now provides Home by TruWest Mortgage...
Travis County celebrates opening of $333M civil court complex
The Travis County Civil and Family Courts Facility includes 25 court rooms. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) On Dec. 2, Travis County held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for its new Civil and Family Courts Facility. "The last time that we held [a civil court] opening like this was back in...
Hickory Farms in San Marcos offers gift baskets of meat, cheese, wine and more
Hickory Farms is now open at the Tanger Outlets in San Marcos. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Hickory Farms opened a new location in late November at 1020 Center Point Road, Ste. 108, San Marcos. The new store sells a collection of curated gift baskets and gift boxes specializing in different appetites, such as meat and cheese, wine, chocolate and more. Sets range from small assortments at around $30 to larger collections that cost more than $100. 737-266-5259. www.hickoryfarms.com.
All Around Barber School to open in Pflugerville in December
Classes at All Around Barber School will begin Jan. 3. (Courtesy All Around Barber School) All Around Barber School is coming to 1420 Wells Branch Parkway, Ste. 110, Pflugerville. The school will have a grand opening with tour opportunities on Dec. 17, and classes will begin in January. Owner John Aldaya said All Around will offer both day and night classes in English and Spanish. 512-698-8046. www.instagram.com/allaroundbarberschool.
Blue Genie Art Bazaar celebrates another holiday season
Blue Genie Art Bazaar is located on Airport Boulevard. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) Since the year 2000, the opening of Blue Genie Art Bazaar has signified the beginning of the holiday season in Austin. Located in an Airport Boulevard warehouse space, the market runs from mid-November through Christmas Eve every year, offering gifts made by talented local artists and crafters from across Austin and the surrounding area.
7 businesses now open or coming soon to Pflugerville and Hutto
The Victory Tap held a soft opening Nov. 2 at 111 E. Main St., Pflugerville. (Traci Rodriguez/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened or are coming soon to the Pflugerville and Hutto areas. The following non-comprehensive list includes eateries, a bar and a department store. NOW OPEN. Junk removal franchise...
New Austin State Hospital is more than halfway complete
A look down the hall inside the new Austin State Hospital. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Construction on the new Austin State Hospital is more than halfway complete, and officials expect it to open in early 2024—almost a year later than originally planned due to supply chain issues. After an independent...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0