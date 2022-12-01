Read full article on original website
Saudis in off-field win before Japan, Koreans exit World Cup
Saudi Arabia had plenty to celebrate just hours continental soccer rivals Japan and South Korea endured painful second-round exits from the World Cup in Qatar
'You're a hero to your people!': Richarlison sends heartfelt message to Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min after helping Brazil knock South Korea out of the World Cup
Richarlison sent a heartfelt message to Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min in the wake of Brazil's 4-1 thumping of South Korea. The Spurs duo squared off for their respective nations in Monday night's last-16 game, that saw the Selecao advance with ease. Richarlison was again at the forefront for Brazil and...
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 16
Highlights from the 16th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Monday. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Game of lies bonds England ahead of Senegal World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A card game that relies on deception is strengthening the bond among England’s players ahead of their match against Senegal in the round of 16 at the World Cup. Werewolf, a game of roleplay and deduction, has become a popular pastime for the squad...
McLaughlin-Levrone, Duplantis named World Athletes of Year
World-record setters Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Mondo Duplantis were named Athletes of the Year by World Athletics on Monday, adding more accolades to a remarkable 2022 for both athletes. McLaughlin-Levrone, the 23-year-old American, broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles twice during the year, the last coming at world...
Amnesty International Canada says it was hacked by Beijing
TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian branch of Amnesty International said Monday it was the target of a cyberattack sponsored by China. The human rights organization said it first detected the breach Oct. 5 and hired forensic investigators and cybersecurity experts to investigate.
AP PHOTOS: Residents face new reality in retaken Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — When Ukraine wrested back Kherson from Russian occupiers nearly a month ago, it was a moment of glory and pride, hailed as the beginning of the end of the war. But hardship for the city's residents was far from over. Though free from Russia's control,...
