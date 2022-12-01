Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Cheers and Celebrity Big Brother star Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71
US actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family.A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as an “incredible, fierce and loving mother”.Alley was surrounded by her closest family members, the statement said.She was best known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, and received both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for the role in 1991.In 2018 she participated in the 22nd series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, in which she finished as runner-up.“As iconic as she...
‘Phantom of the Opera’ star Quentin Oliver Lee has died at 34
Aerosmith cancel Las Vegas show hours before they were due on stage after Steven Tyler falls ill
Aerosmith have cancelled a show hours before they were due to take the stage, after Steven Tyler fell ill.The band were scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on Saturday (3 December) at the Dolby Live venue.Hours before they were due to come on stage, however, Aerosmith issued a statement stating that the show had been cancelled.The statement said that frontman Tyler, 74, was “feeling unwell and unable to perform”.“It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” they wrote.They assured fans that Tyler...
