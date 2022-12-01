Read full article on original website
Related
Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event
Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
Best and worst holiday decorations in NJ, according to my sons
New Jersey is a magical time during the month of December. It's when holiday decorations of all kinds go on full display throughout our neighborhoods and towns. Some people take this time of year to the extreme and go absolutely crazy with their decorations, while others choose to keep it simple. Either way, it's great to see New Jersey lit up with holiday cheer, especially with the darker evenings this time of year.
8 places to take someone visiting NJ around the holidays for the first time
You can never make another first impression; and if someone were coming to visit you that's never been to New Jersey, there are so many places you can take them to. Forget the traffic jams they see when they enter from Newark, Camden, the Lincoln or Holland tunnels or the George Washington Bridge.
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in New Jersey
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over New Jersey in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Sussex County tradition to your list.
shorebeat.com
Animal Shelter Seeking Coats, Sweaters to Keep Dogs From Brick ‘Puppy Mill’ Warm
The Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter, where many of the 180 dogs and cats that were rescued from a home in Brick Saturday were taken, is seeking coats and sweaters to keep them warm while temperatures are low. The shelter said via social media that it has been overwhelmed by...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
2 New Jersey Towns Among “Best Christmas Towns In The USA” For 2022
There’s nothing better than planning a trip around the holidays with your loved ones. What makes it even more special is when your destination is known for its Christmas charm. As we hang the countless strands of lights around the house, decorate the tree, and wrap the gifts, some...
New Jersey’s ‘Griswold House’ is lit up and bigger than ever
Several years ago, I told you about a house in Mickleton, NJ, that recreated the Griswold House from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, complete with Cousin Eddie’s RV, and how it was turned into a toy drive by the owners who would put donated toys in the RV, eventually filling it.
N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy
Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
newjerseyisntboring.com
Enjoy These New Jersey Drive Thru Light Shows This Season
The season for Holiday Lights is here…and you can enjoy them from the safety of your own car or a train! You, your family, and your friends will love the magic of driving through these holiday displays all throughout the Garden State. New Jersey Drive-Thru Light Shows:. Select Dates...
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
This magical holiday light show was voted best in NJ for 2022
A fun thing to do during the holidays is pack up the car and go to see all of the holiday lights around the state. Some neighborhoods go all out with each house on the block lighting up the sky. It’s worth taking the trip to see. But there...
Beach Radio
Family Owned And Beloved Bakery Expanding to Freehold, New Jersey
So many of us have childhood memories of the corner bakery. The free smells would waft through the air, summoning you to come inside. No one loves a cannoli more than this girl and now we have another authentic place for you to get the best. Get ready to have powdered sugar all over your clothes, because your first bite is waiting in Freehold, New Jersey.
themontclairgirl.com
Where to Get the Best Soup in North Jersey
There are few things that hit the spot better on a chilly evening than a bowl of piping-hot soup. Whether you are looking for something medicinal + comforting or spicy + unusual, you’re sure to find a restaurant here in North Jersey that can satisfy your craving. Get ready to get toasty and read on for where to get some of the best soups in North Jersey.
Video of the 'Plaza Hotel' Decked Out for Christmas Is Just Magical
It's so worth making a stop if you're in NYC.
Finally! Here’s When NJ’s 1st ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ is Opening!
Yum! Many New Jerseyans have been waiting a while for this one!. If you're hungry for hot, spicy chicken sandwiches that you normally see on food television, usually in Los Angeles or Texas, this popular hot chicken chain is finally about to open their first New Jersey location. Dave's Hot...
Fresh n’ Crispy: NJ’s BEST fried chicken is at this family-run hidden gem
There are fewer things more satisfying and comforting than biting into a fresh, hot, crunchy, perfectly piece of good old fried chicken!. Perfecting that piece of fried chicken takes years of expereience, practice and love! And after 70 years, this hidden gem inside a flea market has perfected that practice.
Laurita Winery’s Holiday Brunch Is On For 2022
The holiday season is in full swing and there’s so much to do to celebrate right in our area! Laurita Winery is one of New Jersey’s most popular wineries and they always have a packed schedule during the holidays. They just announced they’re going to be hosting the...
‘Best New Jersey seafood’ restaurant? It might not be where you’d expect
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. We wanted to know the answer to that same question,...
This Popular Bucks County Shopping Mall is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The Merchantile,...
Shore News Network
119K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0