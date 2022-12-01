ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Radio

Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event

Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
New Jersey 101.5

Best and worst holiday decorations in NJ, according to my sons

New Jersey is a magical time during the month of December. It's when holiday decorations of all kinds go on full display throughout our neighborhoods and towns. Some people take this time of year to the extreme and go absolutely crazy with their decorations, while others choose to keep it simple. Either way, it's great to see New Jersey lit up with holiday cheer, especially with the darker evenings this time of year.
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in New Jersey

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over New Jersey in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Sussex County tradition to your list.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

2 New Jersey Towns Among “Best Christmas Towns In The USA” For 2022

There’s nothing better than planning a trip around the holidays with your loved ones. What makes it even more special is when your destination is known for its Christmas charm. As we hang the countless strands of lights around the house, decorate the tree, and wrap the gifts, some...
Beach Radio

New Jersey’s ‘Griswold House’ is lit up and bigger than ever

Several years ago, I told you about a house in Mickleton, NJ, that recreated the Griswold House from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, complete with Cousin Eddie’s RV, and how it was turned into a toy drive by the owners who would put donated toys in the RV, eventually filling it.
NJ.com

N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy

Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
newjerseyisntboring.com

Enjoy These New Jersey Drive Thru Light Shows This Season

The season for Holiday Lights is here…and you can enjoy them from the safety of your own car or a train! You, your family, and your friends will love the magic of driving through these holiday displays all throughout the Garden State. New Jersey Drive-Thru Light Shows:. Select Dates...
Beach Radio

Family Owned And Beloved Bakery Expanding to Freehold, New Jersey

So many of us have childhood memories of the corner bakery. The free smells would waft through the air, summoning you to come inside. No one loves a cannoli more than this girl and now we have another authentic place for you to get the best. Get ready to have powdered sugar all over your clothes, because your first bite is waiting in Freehold, New Jersey.
themontclairgirl.com

Where to Get the Best Soup in North Jersey

There are few things that hit the spot better on a chilly evening than a bowl of piping-hot soup. Whether you are looking for something medicinal + comforting or spicy + unusual, you’re sure to find a restaurant here in North Jersey that can satisfy your craving. Get ready to get toasty and read on for where to get some of the best soups in North Jersey.
94.5 PST

Laurita Winery’s Holiday Brunch Is On For 2022

The holiday season is in full swing and there’s so much to do to celebrate right in our area! Laurita Winery is one of New Jersey’s most popular wineries and they always have a packed schedule during the holidays. They just announced they’re going to be hosting the...
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

119K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy