Brookfield, CT

Will There Soon Be a High Tech Car Vending Machine on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie?

Lots of construction and expansion in New York have some wondering if a popular car company is coming to Dutchess County. If you spend any time watching TV at one time or another you've seen the commercials for the Carvana car company. They are a car-selling company that allows customers to buy cars exclusively online and in some markets where they have a location, they have a tall standing car vending machine.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Here are Popular Places to Buy a Snowmobile

This could be it, the winter I finally breakdown and buy myself an ATV or Snowmobile. Every year I somehow talk myself out of it and regret it the first time it really snows. There really isn't any reason for me to have a snowmobile or an ATV. It's not like I am going to trailer it to the Adirondacks for a weekend of riding. I would however like to have one to use around my neighborhood when we get our first real snow. And an ATV with a small plow would make snow cleanup a lot more fun.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
If You Crash Into a Deer in New York is it Legal to Keep Antlers?

Unfortunately, some of us have had this dilemma after crashing our vehicles into a deer. If you've spent the majority of your driving life in the Hudson Valley you already know that one of the things we always have to be aware of when we are driving is deer!! No matter what road you drive on there is always the threat of a deer or its family running across the road.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Kingston Couple ‘Heroes’ After Alerting Neighbors of Fire

A tragic fire on Saturday could have been much worse if not for some quick-thinking neighbors. On Saturday, November 26th at around 4 a.m. Ulster County 911 received a call from a resident who reported that a fire had started at a residence located at 97 First Avenue and that people were trapped inside the house. 911 dispatched the Kingston Fire Department to the scene and upon arrival, they encountered heavy fire on the first and second floors of a two-and-a-half-story single-family structure according to the KFD Facebook page.
KINGSTON, NY
4 Things we Love About Florida

There are a million things to love about Florida, the weather, the water, and Disney!! All great, if we were talking about that Florida...LOL...but we aren't! We are talking about Flordia, New York!!!. Yes, there is a Flordia, New York, (actually two of them, one in Montgomery County, New York,...
FLORIDA, NY
Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police

Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
WALDEN, NY
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years

After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
WARWICK, NY
Our Christmas Wish Toy Drive is Back for 2022

Our Christmas Wish toy drive is back for another year! For those of you that don't know, every year we host our Christmas Wish Drive to benefit kids in the Greater Danbury area with the help from all of you, our very loyal listeners. For another year, we're teaming up...
BROOKFIELD, CT
Wappingers Falls High School Being Forced To Change ‘Offensive’ Nickname?

The High school reportedly has until the end of the school year to change the school moniker or lose state funding. It's been a topic of discussion in the Wappingers Central School District over the last few years and according to a recent report Roy C. Ketcham High School, along with any other in New York must stop using Native American mascots, nicknames and logos by the end of the 22/23 school year, or risk losing state aid according to SI Live.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
