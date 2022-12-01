Read full article on original website
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
Will There Soon Be a High Tech Car Vending Machine on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie?
Lots of construction and expansion in New York have some wondering if a popular car company is coming to Dutchess County. If you spend any time watching TV at one time or another you've seen the commercials for the Carvana car company. They are a car-selling company that allows customers to buy cars exclusively online and in some markets where they have a location, they have a tall standing car vending machine.
Paltrow, Portnoy, and The Fonz Weigh-in on Best Pizza in New Haven
You probably have seen it out there on social media already, that Academy Award Winner Gwyneth Paltrow was recently seen at Sally's Apizza where she wrote a nice message to the popular New Haven establishment. Who Has The Best Pizza In New Haven?. For more articles written by this guy,...
Is it Time to Allow Wine Sales in Grocery Stores in Connecticut?
Are you sick of Holland House cooking wines too? I always thought it was odd that I could buy small bottles of White and Red Holland House products in Connecticut grocery stores, but they're forbidden to sell the real deal. Isn't it time to allow wine sales in grocery stores too?
Here are Popular Places to Buy a Snowmobile
This could be it, the winter I finally breakdown and buy myself an ATV or Snowmobile. Every year I somehow talk myself out of it and regret it the first time it really snows. There really isn't any reason for me to have a snowmobile or an ATV. It's not like I am going to trailer it to the Adirondacks for a weekend of riding. I would however like to have one to use around my neighborhood when we get our first real snow. And an ATV with a small plow would make snow cleanup a lot more fun.
Brookfield Man Lauded as a Hero After Prying Victim From Car Fire
A hero was born, and a life was saved over the Thanksgiving holiday in Brookfield. Off-duty White Plains firefighter Nicholas Perri noticed a burning car early Saturday morning on Route 7 in Brookfield and sprung into action. Perri pulled the woman from the burning car and alerted the authorities. The...
Why Do the Food Experts / Reviewers Treat Greater Danbury Restaurants Like Outcasts?
You might have seen some of my articles on our website and Facebook page about new restaurants and the best restaurants in the greater Danbury area. If given a choice, Mindy and I would dine out five out of seven days a week if we had money to burn. I...
If You Crash Into a Deer in New York is it Legal to Keep Antlers?
Unfortunately, some of us have had this dilemma after crashing our vehicles into a deer. If you've spent the majority of your driving life in the Hudson Valley you already know that one of the things we always have to be aware of when we are driving is deer!! No matter what road you drive on there is always the threat of a deer or its family running across the road.
Kingston Couple ‘Heroes’ After Alerting Neighbors of Fire
A tragic fire on Saturday could have been much worse if not for some quick-thinking neighbors. On Saturday, November 26th at around 4 a.m. Ulster County 911 received a call from a resident who reported that a fire had started at a residence located at 97 First Avenue and that people were trapped inside the house. 911 dispatched the Kingston Fire Department to the scene and upon arrival, they encountered heavy fire on the first and second floors of a two-and-a-half-story single-family structure according to the KFD Facebook page.
4 Things we Love About Florida
There are a million things to love about Florida, the weather, the water, and Disney!! All great, if we were talking about that Florida...LOL...but we aren't! We are talking about Flordia, New York!!!. Yes, there is a Flordia, New York, (actually two of them, one in Montgomery County, New York,...
Which Greater Danbury Town Would Be the Best Setting for a Christmas Movie?
I love the Greater Danbury area and I'm proud to have lived here for so many years. I'm also a huge fan of films, which is like saying you like ice cream, but it's true. I've always thought that all of the towns in the area have at least one section of town that has a cinematic quality to it. I believe this area would be especially good for shooting Christmas movies.
Lots of Charges for 132 MPH Speeder in Colchester
I see them on I-84 all the time. People going 90 to 100 MPH weaving in and out of traffic. Honestly, I don't know how some of you sleep at night the way you drive out there each and every morning, but I digress. According to a press release by...
Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police
Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
See Road Closures Due To Events In Dutchess County
This weekend will be the beginning of the many holiday celebration around the Hudson Valley. We have so many communities in the Hudson Valley that deck the halls in order to bring holiday joy to all of us, and most of the celebration kick-off this weekend. Various parades and light...
Attend Big Festive Events During December in the Hudson Valley
We are rolling into a new month of fun and activities in the Hudson Valley. We have Santa breakfasts, lights, parades, and more. Get ready for some busy holiday weekends in the Hudson Valley. During the holidays, it is fun to gather with friends and go to events that celebrate...
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
Our Christmas Wish Toy Drive is Back for 2022
Our Christmas Wish toy drive is back for another year! For those of you that don't know, every year we host our Christmas Wish Drive to benefit kids in the Greater Danbury area with the help from all of you, our very loyal listeners. For another year, we're teaming up...
What’s More Danbury, Uncle Sam or John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant?
Recently, I was watching a Youtube video about Danbury. The video was posted to Youtube on October 16th, 2022 by a page called: NorthEast Cemetery Tours & Roadside Attractions. In the video, the hosts visit our beloved Danbury, CT. There were two main attractions that interested them enough to visit....
Wappingers Falls High School Being Forced To Change ‘Offensive’ Nickname?
The High school reportedly has until the end of the school year to change the school moniker or lose state funding. It's been a topic of discussion in the Wappingers Central School District over the last few years and according to a recent report Roy C. Ketcham High School, along with any other in New York must stop using Native American mascots, nicknames and logos by the end of the 22/23 school year, or risk losing state aid according to SI Live.
Former New Paltz Apple Orchard to Become State-of-the-Art Operations Center
There is one piece of land in the New Paltz area that over the years has been rumored to be, the new home of a Walmart, a resort, and a waterpark but it looks like the county has other plans. The Ulster County Legislature has officially approved the purchase of...
Three 2023 Events That Would Make Great Holiday Gifts
If you are having trouble figuring out what to get someone on your holiday showing list, I would like to help you out. There are 3 events happening in 2023 that are already asking you to save the date. All three would make a great experience gift for that hard-to-buy person on your list.
