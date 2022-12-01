Read full article on original website
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Republican kicked out of caucus running for Wis. Senate
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who was kicked out of the Assembly GOP caucus by fellow Republicans who said they lost trust in her after she pushed election conspiracy theories, is running for an open state Senate seat. Brandtjen launched a website announcing her candidacy for...
State Senate Dems elect Madison’s Melissa Agard as new minority leader
MADISON, Wis. — State Sen. Melissa Agard of Madison will be the next Senate Minority Leader after being unanimously elected by Senate Democrats on Tuesday. Agard will take over as head of the Senate caucus for the retiring State Sen. Janet Bewley. Agard announced her intention to run for Minority Leader last week.
CBS 58
Dorow joins crowded state Supreme Court field, candidates make their pitch to voters
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The field for candidates vying to join the state Supreme Court is solidifying following the entrance into the race by Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow. Dorow formally launched her campaign at the Waukesha County Courthouse alongside family, friends and supporters. The 52-year-old judge gained...
Brandtjen running, primary set for open state Senate seat
(The Center Square) – There will be a Republican-vs.-Republican race for the open state Senate seat in the Milwaukee suburbs. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, on Monday said she is jumping into the race to replace Alberta Darling. “After long hours of consulting with my family, friends and countless political allies, I have decided that the best place for me to continue to represent the people of Wisconsin would be...
Republican banned from GOP Assembly caucus enters race for Alberta Darling's vacant Senate seat
MADISON - The state Legislature's most prominent supporter of overturning the 2020 election result has launched a campaign for state Senate just weeks after her Republican colleagues in the state Assembly banned her from meeting with them privately. Republican state Rep. Janel Brandtjen of Menomonee Falls launched a campaign Monday to...
Republican Ron Johnson, Who Said Jan. 6 Was Not An Armed Insurrection, Has Been Reelected Senator Of Wisconsin
Through the summer, polls showed the incumbent Republican and 35-year-old progressive challenger neck and neck.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders
(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
Kyle Rittenhouse Meets With GOP House Caucus
The Kenosha shooter appeared to stoke his right-wing celebrity ambitions with a weird Capitol photo.
Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split
Democrats have a lot to celebrate coming out of the 2022 midterm elections, as the party fended off a red wave that polling — and history — warned was imminent. Congressional races took the spotlight this year, with control of the House appearing to narrowly favor Republicans and control of the Senate staying with Democrats. But there were also prominent gubernatorial races, many of which featured starkly different candidates that put the nation's values to the test.
140 groups vow to defeat proposal that would make it harder to amend Ohio Constitution: Capitol Letter
Doing the math: About 140 organizations that oppose the plan to increase the threshold for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to 60% at the ballot box from the current 50%-plus-one vote say that Ohio is the third state to consider this. Arkansas and South Dakota voters rejected 60% thresholds in their states. The groups for now are vocally opposing Ohio House Joint Resolution 6, but say if it passes and is put on the ballot, they will form a campaign committee to defeat it, Laura Hancock reports.
Voters reelect dead Pennsylvania state representative and trigger special election
Emotional Fetterman lost for words after winning Pennsylvania Senate race. Voters in Pennsylvania re-elected a dead state House of Representative member on Tuesday night, triggering a special election for a later date to fill the deceased Democrat’s seat. Tony DeLuca passed away at the age of 85 on 9...
Senate candidates make last pitch in Georgia midterm election runoff
CUMMING, Ga., Dec 5 (Reuters) - With Republican influence in the U.S. Senate on the line, two dozen party faithful gathered in an Atlanta suburb on Sunday for the final stretch of a get-out-the-vote effort aimed at electing former football star Herschel Walker.
Rep. Knodl to run for state Senate seat
(The Center Square) – The race for Wisconsin’s newly open 8th District Senate seat is coming into focus.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
President Biden serving Sheboygan cheese to French president at state dinner
President Joe Biden will host his first state dinner Thursday night, welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron. On the menu? Sheboygan cheese.
Kansas House Democrats pick Vic Miller for minority leader
TOPEKA — Vic Miller told fellow House Democrats on Monday they can overcome their “numbers problem” by sticking together and being smarter than their Republican rivals. The caucus narrowly selected Miller, a Topeka Democrat, as the minority leader for the upcoming session. Miller beat out Lenexa Democrat Brandon Woodard in a 21-19 vote. In his […] The post Kansas House Democrats pick Vic Miller for minority leader appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Radio Iowa
Senate Majority Leader Whitver’s residency upheld
Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald has ruled in favor of the Iowa Senate Majority Leader’s residency following a challenge. Grimes resident Ann Gale filed the challenge to Republican Jack Whitver’s use of a Grimes address for a newly-drawn Senate district where he ran and won in the November election. She argued that Whitver still lists his Ankeny address for his businesses and utility bills for his Grimes condo showed little water was used there this fall.
WATCH: Judge in Waukesha parade killer trial sounds off on Wisconsin bail laws
Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow expressed her thoughts on the Wisconsin bail laws that allowed for Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks to be released before perpetrating his attack in a new interview.
Republican John Duarte wins open House seat in California after Democrat concedes
Democrat Adam Gray conceded on Friday night to Republican John Duarte in the open-seat race to represent California's 13th Congressional District, the final House race of the 2022 midterms to be called.
Comments / 0