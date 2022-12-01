ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Greater Milwaukee Today

Republican kicked out of caucus running for Wis. Senate

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who was kicked out of the Assembly GOP caucus by fellow Republicans who said they lost trust in her after she pushed election conspiracy theories, is running for an open state Senate seat. Brandtjen launched a website announcing her candidacy for...
CBS 58

Dorow joins crowded state Supreme Court field, candidates make their pitch to voters

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The field for candidates vying to join the state Supreme Court is solidifying following the entrance into the race by Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow. Dorow formally launched her campaign at the Waukesha County Courthouse alongside family, friends and supporters. The 52-year-old judge gained...
The Center Square

Brandtjen running, primary set for open state Senate seat

(The Center Square) – There will be a Republican-vs.-Republican race for the open state Senate seat in the Milwaukee suburbs. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, on Monday said she is jumping into the race to replace Alberta Darling. “After long hours of consulting with my family, friends and countless political allies, I have decided that the best place for me to continue to represent the people of Wisconsin would be...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
The Center Square

Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders

(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
People

Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split

Democrats have a lot to celebrate coming out of the 2022 midterm elections, as the party fended off a red wave that polling — and history — warned was imminent. Congressional races took the spotlight this year, with control of the House appearing to narrowly favor Republicans and control of the Senate staying with Democrats. But there were also prominent gubernatorial races, many of which featured starkly different candidates that put the nation's values to the test.
Cleveland.com

140 groups vow to defeat proposal that would make it harder to amend Ohio Constitution: Capitol Letter

Doing the math: About 140 organizations that oppose the plan to increase the threshold for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to 60% at the ballot box from the current 50%-plus-one vote say that Ohio is the third state to consider this. Arkansas and South Dakota voters rejected 60% thresholds in their states. The groups for now are vocally opposing Ohio House Joint Resolution 6, but say if it passes and is put on the ballot, they will form a campaign committee to defeat it, Laura Hancock reports.
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House Democrats pick Vic Miller for minority leader

TOPEKA — Vic Miller told fellow House Democrats on Monday they can overcome their “numbers problem” by sticking together and being smarter than their Republican rivals. The caucus narrowly selected Miller, a Topeka Democrat, as the minority leader for the upcoming session. Miller beat out Lenexa Democrat Brandon Woodard in a 21-19 vote. In his […] The post Kansas House Democrats pick Vic Miller for minority leader appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Radio Iowa

Senate Majority Leader Whitver’s residency upheld

Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald has ruled in favor of the Iowa Senate Majority Leader’s residency following a challenge. Grimes resident Ann Gale filed the challenge to Republican Jack Whitver’s use of a Grimes address for a newly-drawn Senate district where he ran and won in the November election. She argued that Whitver still lists his Ankeny address for his businesses and utility bills for his Grimes condo showed little water was used there this fall.

