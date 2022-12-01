Christmas Events Continue This Weekend in Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- Tuba Christmas is just one of several holiday happenings in Lancaster City this weekend. The sounds of brass instruments will fill Binns Park and Ewell Plaza Friday night from 8 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, the Lancaster Church of the Brethren invite you to come in your pajamas to their festive Christmas breakfast at 9 a.m. Also, the city will host another tree lighting in the southeast quadrant. Light Up Southeast begins at 6:00.

