50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
susquehannastyle.com
The Great Holiday Bake-Off
Whether it’s a flavor from a home country or a recipe that’s been passed down from generations, the holidays are a reminder that sweet (and savory) nostalgia will always reign. Get an inside look on what some of your favorite local bakers cook up during the yuletide season and the inspiration behind it.
local21news.com
York City shines with holiday spirit at annual tree lighting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The annual tree lighting in York took place during First Friday on Continental Square. Santa and Mrs. Claus were there celebrating with the whole family. "We had a lot of different people represented for our ceremony, we had the JCC out here with their...
Upperco Yuletide Village ready for the holidays with Christmas light display
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and what better way to start it than at Upperco Yuletide Village, a Christmas light display constructed by the volunteers from the Upperco Fire Company.
Central Pa. dogs look fetching at ‘Deck the Paws’ fashion show
The annual Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show brought out the puparazzi this year to kick off the howl-idays introducing their brand new dog pageant, the “Deck the Paws” fashion show. The Deck the Paws event took place early Saturday, Dec. 3, offering several cute and adoptable dogs from...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Blue & Gray Bar & Grill in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
The place is not just for adults; it's a family-friendly affair that will have you returning for more. Whether you're looking for a nightcap, family dinner, or want to unwind from a long day, this place has covered you. The best part about this quaint establishment is that it is...
abc27.com
Tuba Carol Fest to take place in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuba players unite! Performances of Christmas carols put on by tuba players from around the country will take place in Gettysburg next Friday, Dec. 9. Crowds are welcome to join in and sing the holiday tunes. Hot chocolate will be served. The public performance will...
iheart.com
Christmas Events Continue This Weekend in Lancaster
Christmas Events Continue This Weekend in Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- Tuba Christmas is just one of several holiday happenings in Lancaster City this weekend. The sounds of brass instruments will fill Binns Park and Ewell Plaza Friday night from 8 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, the Lancaster Church of the Brethren invite you to come in your pajamas to their festive Christmas breakfast at 9 a.m. Also, the city will host another tree lighting in the southeast quadrant. Light Up Southeast begins at 6:00.
PhillyBite
5 Best Must-Try Restaurants in York Pennsylvania
- Whether you're looking for a quiet or a lively night out, you'll find that York, PA has a restaurant for you. If you're looking for the best restaurants in York, PA, check out our list of some of the most popular restaurants in the area. Revival Social Club in...
3 Fun Things to do in Lancaster, PA this Weekend
It's that time of the year again! The Christmas tree is up by Penn Square up and the city, once again, looks magical by night. If you're looking to get into that warm and fuzzy holiday mode, there are a couple of fun events happening around town.
echo-pilot.com
Family entertainment center Cluggy's to close in 2023
After more than 30 years as Franklin County's one-stop shop for family fun, Cluggy's Family Amusement Center will close next year. The Chambersburg business announced in a Facebook post Wednesday night that it will close on Jan. 23 and the owners will retire. "We would like to thank with the...
abc27.com
Humane Society of Harrisburg holds ‘Adopt-a-thon’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area held its adopt-a-thon on Saturday. All applications submitted during the event received reduced adoption rates. The shelter said they are currently operating at capacity and these events allow them to help more animals in need. “It’s been a crazy...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Inn at Herr Ridge in Gettysburg Pennsylvania
The Inn At Herr Ridge Is A Four-star Establishment. With 17 distinctive guest rooms and suites. Each of the 17 rooms is unique and boasts high-quality amenities. The hotel features a restaurant, a bar, and a lounge. The hotel is also close to the Gettysburg College, the Gettysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Gettysburg Railroad Station Museum.
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Adams County PA
- Whether you're looking to eat lunch or dinner in Adams County, PA, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're in the mood for a steak, you'll find a wide variety of options, including the one famous for its grilled steaks. If you want to eat a lighter meal, you can find a variety of sandwiches and another casual fare at many of the restaurants in Adams County.
The Phantom Diner Reviews Alfred’s Victorian: Transport Yourself to the Victorian Era and Enjoy a Delightful Meal
There are many people who associate the Christmas season with the Victorian Age, in terms of decorations, atmosphere and even food from the era such as plum pudding and sponge cake. If you are among such folks or occasionally enjoy being transported back in time, you might want to consider...
A performance of "The Nutcracker" in Lancaster County will be about more than ballet
LANCASTER, Pa. — The holiday season is often accompanied by a performance of "The Nutcracker." In Lancaster, Viktor Yeliohin of the International Ballet Academy will being doing something a little bit different. Yeliohin is the artistic director of this year's performance at the High Performing Arts Center at Lancaster...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Dobbin House Tavern in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
Including an Abigail Adams Ballroom, the Springhouse Tavern, and a pub. For a fuller dining experience, guests can opt for the Alexander Dobbin Dining Room, which has six dining rooms and seven fireplaces. The restaurant also boasts a cocktail bar, a country curiosity store, and a spinning room. The restaurant serves spit-roasted chicken, drunken scallops, and Maryland Colony crabcakes.
Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PA
Takeout always feels good in the days (maybe weeks, even) after the big turkey meal. After socializing, cooking, cleaning, all of it - a night doing nothing feels amazing. If complemented by comfort food from a local takeout spot, all the better. Here are a handful of ideal spots in Lancaster, and after a quick glance at their Google rating, it looks like locals tend to agree.
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PA
Living healthy is great, but some days, fast food such as burgers and fries hits the soft spot like nothing else. Especially after a long week. Today, I'm highlighting Harrisburg, PA. A city with plenty of options when it comes to juicy burgers. Here are a handful of local, highly-rated favorites.
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
Lancaster Farming
The Surprising History of Women Disguising Themselves as Soldiers in the Civil War
LANCASTER, Pa. — If author Dominish Miller were to tell you she’s a librarian, you would have no reason to doubt her. At her recent Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum presentation in Lancaster County, she addressed the annual membership meeting of the Lebanon Valley Associates on Nov. 10 to talk about “Women At War: The Female Soldiers of the American Civil War and Those That Wished They Were.”
