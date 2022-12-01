Read full article on original website
Fargo man arrested after high speed motorcycle chase, crash
(Harwood, ND) -- A Fargo man is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase with a motorcycle. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that troopers attempted to stop the driver of the motorcycle, 29-year-old Chase Dubord, around 1:45 p.m. Sunday after clocking him going 71mph in a 55 zone on I-29 near the 19th avenue north exit.
Suspect in MN woman’s death arrested in ND
A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on the woman at her residence Thursday when they found her body. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are not releasing her identity.
Suspect in Moorhead homicide in custody
(Moorhead, MN) -- The search for the man believed to be responsible for a homicide in Moorhead has been caught and is in custody. The Moorhead Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 7:30 p.m, Moorhead Police Investigators, with the assistance from the Wahpeton Police Department, the Richland County Sheriff's Office, SEMCA Drug Task Force, North Dakota Bureau of Investigation, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension took 25-year-old James Kollie Jr. in custody without incident. Kollie is the suspect in the December 1st homicide in South Moorhead.
Car flipped in N. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car is seriously damaged following a rollover crash in north Fargo. Emergency crews got the call about the crash around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 in the 3000 block of Elm St. N. Police say it appears the driver was either looking...
Fargo Police attempting to find man wanted for several crimes in area
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on the hunt for a man wanted for aggravated reckless endangerment, along with two other probation violation warrants. FPD says they at one point Wednesday evening set up a perimeter in the 1600 block of 34th street south to find 22-year-old Tremane Rainey, but were unsuccessful in finding him.
Fire destroys shop near Perham
Otter Tail County authorities say a wood stove apparently caused a structure fire this (Thu) morning. The County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:05 AM, a passing motorist reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a shop southwest of Perham. Upon arrival, responders saw flames coming through the...
Wahpeton police identify man who died after domestic incident last week
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Wahpeton Police have released the name of a man who died last week after a domestic argument. Police said 54-year-old Charles Cox, of Wahpeton, and a woman both had serious injuries when they arrived at a home in the 400 block of 8th Street S. after the woman called police to report she was being assaulted by a man. He later died at the hospital in Breckenridge.
Couple who died in Lisbon fire identified, investigation is ongoing
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – The two people who died in a house fire in Lisbon earlier this month have been identified by their family. Jon and Courtney Person were the victims of the November 18 fire. The Lisbon Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 18 Oak Street in the southeast North Dakota town just after 11 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire at the residence.
Gas prices drop below $3 in Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some gas stations in the Fargo-Moorhead area dropped below $3 Friday for the first time in several months. The average price for a gallon of gas in North Dakota is currently $3.23. Across the river in Minnesota, it’s listed as $3.26. According to...
North Dakota designates CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City as its first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) Emergency Medical Systems Unit recognizes CHI Mercy Health Valley City as the first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota. "Aligning with the state's mission of serving North Dakotans, CHI Mercy has worked to meet hospital standards for designation,...
The Valley News team joins in on the Holiday Lights Parade festivities
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Floats decked out in holiday lights lit up the streets of downtown Moorhead and Fargo for this year’s Holiday Lights Parade. The parade started in downtown Moorhead with several floats and vehicles lining up to spread some holiday cheer. The fun ended in...
A new start, after the Christmas fire
Sisters look back at scary Christmas morning blaze. For sisters, Elsie Lindgren and Janice Ramsey of Detroit Lakes, Christmas has long held bittersweet memories. Over time, they wrote their story entitled The Christmas Fire, triggered one time by someone asking them, “When did you get your first telephone?”. The...
Gas Prices dip nearly 20 cents in one week across North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- Gas prices are nearing prices seen at the end of 2021. AAA North Dakota says the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.202 across the state. This is compared to an 18 cent drop compared to a week ago, and a 41 cent drop compared to a month ago. The highest recorded price per gallon for regular unleaded in North Dakota was $4.798 on June 15th, 2022.
Residents reminded to stay off iced-over retention ponds and Sheyenne River
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Fire crews spent Friday afternoon brushing up on their ice-rescue training in a local retention pond. Officials are reminding residents to stay off iced-over retention ponds and the Sheyenne River. “There is simply no safe ice,” Fire Chief Dan Fuller said.”...
Joint Fire Academy graduates 6 new recruits to serve in Fargo and West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Joint Fire Academy graduated 6 new recruits Friday to serve in fire departments in the cities of Fargo and West Fargo. The ceremony in the commission chambers at Fargo City Hall included comments from fire chiefs from both departments and comments from the mayors for both cities. Spouses and other family members new pinned badges on the recruits who completed a 15 week training program.
