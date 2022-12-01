ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Carnival-Owned Cruise Lines Adds 48 Special Sailings

By Jeffrey Quiggle
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Founded in 1873, Holland America observes its 150th anniversary this season. And it's offering passengers a chance to celebrate the occasion.

Throughout its history, the company's ships have sailed into ports and across oceans with more than 150 vessels over time.

In 2020, the cruise line had to pause its global operations because of the coronavirus pandemic. There was only one other time the company's operations were ever forced to stop.

It was during World War II. All its passenger voyages ceased as the company's ships were called to serve in the Allied war effort.

Fast-forwarding to 2022, operations are now largely back from the pandemic interruption, and the cruise line is offering promotions and deals in honor of the milestone anniversary.

Holland America 'Heritage Cruises' are Introduced

This year, Carnival Corporation's (CCL) - Get Free Report Holland America Line is rolling out 48 "Heritage Cruises," with itineraries in Alaska, the Caribbean, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, South America, and Mexico.

"As a beloved company that’s been around for 150 years, these special Heritage Cruises allow us to continue celebrating Holland America Line with our guests in a meaningful way," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, in a press release. "We have a deep connection to ports around the world, and we’re excited to show how each highlighted destination has shaped our brand."

Holland America Line says it is emphasizing its history with special attention to ports it has long been associated with.

"With a history that spans centuries and continents, Holland America Line’s cruises have called at hundreds of ports around the world," the company writes. "The Heritage Cruises shine a spotlight on 56 ports of call and delve into the region-specific stories that connect these locales to the cruise line."

The company says it's sharing its history with passengers now with new features on board for the occasion.

"Shipboard display screens will showcase the ports’ historical moments, photos and fun facts, while other touches like region-specific drinks and menu items bring the destinations to life on board," Holland America Line says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KY6A7_0jTsdx3p00
Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Specific Ports are Highlighted During the Promotion

The company began primarily as a means of transportation between Holland and the United States. It was founded in Rotterdam.

Called Dutch-American Steamship Company, it sailed its first trip from the Netherlands to New York City on October 15, 1872. Soon, other ports followed, including in Baltimore and South America.

Transportation and shipping were the company's first major services. In 1895, it began vacation cruises, soon including one from New York to Palestine in 1910.

Following are the ports the cruise line will be showcasing during the historical promotion.

  • Alaska: Sitka, Skagway, Tracy Arm, Juneau, Icy Strait, Ketchikan, Prince Rupert.
  • Northern Europe: Copenhagen, Eidfjord, Ålesund, Geiranger, Bergen, Oslo, Amsterdam and Rotterdam.
  • Mediterranean: Trieste, Naples, Rome, Florence, Dubrovnik, Sarande, Katakolon, Nice, Le Havre, Barcelona, Cartagena and Libson.
  • Caribbean: Half Moon Cay, St. Thomas, Curaçao, San Juan, Oranjestad, Philipsburg and Colon.
  • Hawaii: Hilo, Honolulu, Kona and Maui.Mexico: Ensenada, Mazatlan, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas.
  • West Coast: San Diego.
  • South America: Lima, Pisco, La Serena, Santiago, Punta Arenas, Puerto Montt.
  • Australia/New Zealand: Sydney, Melbourne, Wellington, Auckland, Hobart and Port Chalmers.
  • Panama Canal.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean vs. Celebrity: Which Cruise Line Is Better?

As a frequent Royal Caribbean RCL passenger (roughly eight cruises and maybe 42 days on their ships this year), it's fair to say I enjoy the cruise company's namesake brand. At least six of the cruise line's ships (and usually more) sail from Port Canaveral, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, which are all within two hours of my house.
TheStreet

Carnival Offers Customers a New Kind of Cruise

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report has built its namesake brand around the idea of having a good time. The company calls its ships "Fun Ships" to emphasize that the idea is to relax and enjoy. And, the fleet's current lineup offers no shortage of opportunities to do...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Bring Back Covid Rules on Some Sailings

The cruise industry lives under the constant fear of illness breaking out on ships. The industry had taken major steps to prevent outbreaks since long before anyone had heard of covid. But they can happen no matter what protocols are in place. Norovirus outbreaks, while extremely rare, don't play well...
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneytips.com

Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean, Carnival Both Make Unpopular Dining Change

People don't like change especially when the change in no way benefits them. If a cruise line switched coffee brands, for example, that would anger some people and delight others. If it decided that coffee -- even the basic black kind -- now comes with a surcharge, well, then everybody would be angry.
InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned

California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
90K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy