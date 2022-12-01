Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Bucs: Series history, TV, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms
Before Week 2 of this season, the New Orleans Saints had done something no other team in the NFL could do: Endure a long winning streak against Tom Brady. Indeed, the Saints won four regular-season games in a row against the future first-ballot Hall of Famer, but because a plethora of second-half turnovers, the Tampa Bay Bucs won in New Orleans in September in a game that was 3-0 at halftime.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Going off the rails on Saints-Bucs, CFP argument on 'Bayou Bets'
When host Zach Ewing cracked open a beer less than a minute into Monday's episode of "Bayou Bets," you knew it would be a wild show. The twice-weekly sports betting show on Bet.NOLA.com and the Bayou Bets YouTube page served as a preview for Monday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for which the Bucs are 3-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of The Advocate and Times-Picayune.
Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
Duke reveals special jerseys for Jimmy V Classic
When the Duke basketball team faces the unranked Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN) in Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic, the No. 15 Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) will be in jerseys that the program hasn't used since early February. RELATED: Predicted ...
NOLA.com
For late bloomer Trey Murphy, NBA dream seemed unlikely to everyone but him
In third grade, Trey Murphy was given a homework assignment. Murphy and his classmates were learning about Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. They were asked to articulate their own ambitions. On a 3-by-5-inch index card, Murphy wrote that he wanted to drive a...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Georgia's Jalen Carter picks up LSU QB Jayden Daniels like a child on a sack
The Georgia football team caught all the breaks in the first half of the SEC title game, and the Bulldogs closed out the second quarter on a dominant note with the help of a sack of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels by Georgia star defensive tackle Jalen Carter. On the sack,...
NOLA.com
Saints rule out 4 players against Tampa, including one of their top receiving options
The New Orleans Saints will be without four players for their Monday night clasha against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including one of their most dynamic pass catchers. The Saints ruled out tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), defensive back P.J. Williams (knee), safety J.T. Gray (hamstring) and defensive end Payton Turner (ankle).
NOLA.com
Jose Alvarado scores career-high 38 points as Pelicans win fourth straight
Two of the NBA’s most efficient scorers met Sunday afternoon inside Smoothie King Center. Zion Williamson, who is averaging 23.5 points per game on 59.5% shooting, and Nikola Jokic, the two-time reigning MVP who is averaging 22.7 points on 63.1% shooting, faced off. Their matchup was a study in...
NOLA.com
Tulane will face Southern Cal in Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas; see details here
As expected, Tulane’s reward for winning the American Athletic Conference championship is a date with blue-blood program Southern Cal in the Cotton Bowl. The buzz of Saturday’s 45-28 home win against Central Florida had not worn off when the official pairing was announced a little past 1:30 p.m. Sunday as the entire team watched ESPN’s bowl selection show in the Glazer Club at Yulman Stadium. This particular matchup, though, added a little more electricity.
NOLA.com
Jose Alvarado has improbably become 'X-factor' for streaking New Orleans Pelicans
As Jose Alvarado subbed out of Sunday’s game for the final time in the fourth quarter, the crowd at Smoothie King Center serenaded him. Alvarado had just poured in 38 points, a single-game scoring record for a New Orleans bench player. His career night earned him a standing ovation. Alvarado soaked it in as he began his walk to the sideline, exchanging high-fives with fans and teammates.
NOLA.com
Demario Davis named the Saints nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award
The New Orleans Saints have nominated veteran linebacker Demario Davis for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Each of the NFL's 32 clubs nominates one person per year for the award, which recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. The award was first created in 1970, then was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton.
NOLA.com
Saints vs. Buccaneers: Our staff makes its predictions for Monday night's game in Tampa
Our staff breaks down how they see Monday playing out when the New Orleans Saints travel to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 6-6) Bucs 17, Saints 16: I'd like the Saints' chances of pulling off the upset better if Tampa Bay hadn't...
