Baton Rouge, LA

The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS
NOLA.com

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Bucs: Series history, TV, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms

Before Week 2 of this season, the New Orleans Saints had done something no other team in the NFL could do: Endure a long winning streak against Tom Brady. Indeed, the Saints won four regular-season games in a row against the future first-ballot Hall of Famer, but because a plethora of second-half turnovers, the Tampa Bay Bucs won in New Orleans in September in a game that was 3-0 at halftime.
TAMPA, FL
NOLA.com

WATCH: Going off the rails on Saints-Bucs, CFP argument on 'Bayou Bets'

When host Zach Ewing cracked open a beer less than a minute into Monday's episode of "Bayou Bets," you knew it would be a wild show. The twice-weekly sports betting show on Bet.NOLA.com and the Bayou Bets YouTube page served as a preview for Monday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for which the Bucs are 3-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of The Advocate and Times-Picayune.
TAMPA, FL
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
LEXINGTON, KY
BlueDevilCountry

Duke reveals special jerseys for Jimmy V Classic

When the Duke basketball team faces the unranked Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN) in Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic, the No. 15 Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) will be in jerseys that the program hasn't used since early February. RELATED: Predicted ...
DURHAM, NC
NOLA.com

Tulane will face Southern Cal in Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas; see details here

As expected, Tulane’s reward for winning the American Athletic Conference championship is a date with blue-blood program Southern Cal in the Cotton Bowl. The buzz of Saturday’s 45-28 home win against Central Florida had not worn off when the official pairing was announced a little past 1:30 p.m. Sunday as the entire team watched ESPN’s bowl selection show in the Glazer Club at Yulman Stadium. This particular matchup, though, added a little more electricity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NOLA.com

Jose Alvarado has improbably become 'X-factor' for streaking New Orleans Pelicans

As Jose Alvarado subbed out of Sunday’s game for the final time in the fourth quarter, the crowd at Smoothie King Center serenaded him. Alvarado had just poured in 38 points, a single-game scoring record for a New Orleans bench player. His career night earned him a standing ovation. Alvarado soaked it in as he began his walk to the sideline, exchanging high-fives with fans and teammates.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Demario Davis named the Saints nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award

The New Orleans Saints have nominated veteran linebacker Demario Davis for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Each of the NFL's 32 clubs nominates one person per year for the award, which recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. The award was first created in 1970, then was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

