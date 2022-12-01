Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 5, In Montgomery County
It’s Monday, Dec. 5 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Inaugural Ceremony: Inaugural Ceremony for the Montgomery County Executive and 20th County Council at 11 a.m. More information here. 2. Transportation: Grant program online information session from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The information session...
mymcmedia.org
It’s Official! County Executive Elrich, First 11-Member County Council Sworn In
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and members of the County’s first 11-member County Council were sworn in at Montgomery County’s inaugural ceremony Monday at the Music Center at Strathmore. MyMCM talked to Elrich and some of the 20th county councilmembers about this historic day. The 20th Council incumbents...
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
WTOP
Md. man fought his $100 DC speeding ticket. Now it’s easier for others to challenge theirs
When one Maryland driver got a $100 speeding ticket from the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles in 2019, he didn’t grudgingly pay the fine like hundreds of thousands of drivers around the D.C. area do every year. He decided to fight it — and he took his case all the way to the District’s highest court.
mymcmedia.org
Santa, Officer Elves Seek Donations to Spread Cheer at The Children’s Inn
Santa Claus, along with the Montgomery County Police Department (MCP) motor officer elves, will spread holiday cheer and presents to residential patients at The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health Wednesday. Santa’s route begins at 10 a.m. at the Fifth District Police Station, 20000 Aircraft Drive, Germantown,...
popville.com
Massive Fire on St. Elizabeths Campus Saturday afternoon destroys historic “large wooden barn”
Photo by DC Fire and EMS 4:14pm Saturday: “Images from 2nd Alarm 2700 block King Ave SE. An exterior attack continues using heavy duty water streams from aerial ladders & other master stream devices. Collapse appears imminent”. The Washington Post reported: “The fire blazed on the campus of St....
Man found dead in car in Potomac River
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County found a man dead inside a car in the Potomac River Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Road in Poolesville just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a car in the river, according to a public information officer with the Montgomery County Police Department.
After D.C. Auditor’s Report, D.C. Council Member Robert White Tears Into DGS
In the aftermath of a D.C. Auditor’s report that highlights the Department of General Services (DGS)’ mismanagement of work orders, D.C. Council member Robert White (D-At large) vehemently criticized the agency and revealed plans to host another D.C. Council public roundtable about DGS operations. The post After D.C. Auditor’s Report, D.C. Council Member Robert White Tears Into DGS appeared first on The Washington Informer.
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in November
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 2220 Cedar Mill Cout — 5 BD/3.5 BA...
Detroit News
Accused Proud Boys leader wants D.C. police officer to testify in his defense
Attorneys for Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and his co-defendants on Friday said federal prosecutors threatened to charge a D.C. police lieutenant with obstruction of justice to prevent him from testifying as a key defense witness at their upcoming seditious conspiracy trial in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Man shot in Montgomery County in critical condition
Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting on 16th street that left a man in critical condition.
DC man charged in West Virginia after allegedly holding gun to woman’s head, threatening to kill her
A Washington, D.C. man has been charged after he allegedly held a gun to a woman's head and threatened to kill her in Randolph County.
mymcmedia.org
Police Identify Man Shot, Killed Friday in Silver Spring
Police identified a man who authorities said was shot and killed Friday in Silver Spring. 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) wrote in a release Saturday. At about 3:05 a.m. Friday, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
North Carolina man charged with rape in Maryland more than 40 years later
A North Carolina man was charged for rape and sexual assault in Maryland in two cases that took place more than 40 years ago.
mymcmedia.org
ActiveMONTGOMERY Offering Gift Cards for Community Members
ActiveMONTGOMERY gift cards can be purchased during the holiday season. The gift card counts as payment for products and services provided by Montgomery Parks, Montgomery County Recreation, and community use of public facilities according to ActiveMONTGOMERY’s website. Community members can spend funds at any of the facilities. There is...
Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket
A Maryland woman said she almost missed out on her $50,000 lottery prize when she forgot where she had hidden her winning ticket months earlier.
West Virginia Senator switching political parties
While the senator did not give a reason for the switch, a release from the West Virginia Democratic Party said that the switch was due to "discomfort with Democratic Party values."
Spotsylvania restaurant served alcohol after license suspension, Virginia ABC says
After almost two years of issues over health permits and liquor licenses, this week the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) issued a search warrant against a Spotsylvania restaurant for continuing to serve alcohol after their licenses were suspended last year.
mymcmedia.org
Hate Graffiti, Shooting Threat Sprawled in Kennedy High School Bathroom
Graffiti found in a John F. Kennedy High School bathroom Nov. 30 included a misspelled threat that someone “would shoot up the school Decemer 1.” The hate message that was written numerous times also included a laughing emoji. There were no reports of an incident at the school...
Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant wants to grow in Maryland
An Arkansas-based restaurant chain called Slim Chickens is now looking to expand to the Baltimore region.
