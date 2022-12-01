ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 5, In Montgomery County

It’s Monday, Dec. 5 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Inaugural Ceremony: Inaugural Ceremony for the Montgomery County Executive and 20th County Council at 11 a.m. More information here. 2. Transportation: Grant program online information session from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The information session...
mymcmedia.org

It’s Official! County Executive Elrich, First 11-Member County Council Sworn In

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and members of the County’s first 11-member County Council were sworn in at Montgomery County’s inaugural ceremony Monday at the Music Center at Strathmore. MyMCM talked to Elrich and some of the 20th county councilmembers about this historic day. The 20th Council incumbents...
royalexaminer.com

Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland

But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
mymcmedia.org

Santa, Officer Elves Seek Donations to Spread Cheer at The Children’s Inn

Santa Claus, along with the Montgomery County Police Department (MCP) motor officer elves, will spread holiday cheer and presents to residential patients at The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health Wednesday. Santa’s route begins at 10 a.m. at the Fifth District Police Station, 20000 Aircraft Drive, Germantown,...
WUSA9

Man found dead in car in Potomac River

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County found a man dead inside a car in the Potomac River Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Road in Poolesville just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a car in the river, according to a public information officer with the Montgomery County Police Department.
The Washington Informer

After D.C. Auditor’s Report, D.C. Council Member Robert White Tears Into DGS

In the aftermath of a D.C. Auditor’s report that highlights the Department of General Services (DGS)’ mismanagement of work orders, D.C. Council member Robert White (D-At large) vehemently criticized the agency and revealed plans to host another D.C. Council public roundtable about DGS operations.  The post After D.C. Auditor’s Report, D.C. Council Member Robert White Tears Into DGS appeared first on The Washington Informer.
ffxnow.com

Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in November

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 2220 Cedar Mill Cout — 5 BD/3.5 BA...
Detroit News

Accused Proud Boys leader wants D.C. police officer to testify in his defense

Attorneys for Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and his co-defendants on Friday said federal prosecutors threatened to charge a D.C. police lieutenant with obstruction of justice to prevent him from testifying as a key defense witness at their upcoming seditious conspiracy trial in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
mymcmedia.org

Police Identify Man Shot, Killed Friday in Silver Spring

Police identified a man who authorities said was shot and killed Friday in Silver Spring. 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) wrote in a release Saturday. At about 3:05 a.m. Friday, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
mymcmedia.org

ActiveMONTGOMERY Offering Gift Cards for Community Members

ActiveMONTGOMERY gift cards can be purchased during the holiday season. The gift card counts as payment for products and services provided by Montgomery Parks, Montgomery County Recreation, and community use of public facilities according to ActiveMONTGOMERY’s website. Community members can spend funds at any of the facilities. There is...
mymcmedia.org

Hate Graffiti, Shooting Threat Sprawled in Kennedy High School Bathroom

Graffiti found in a John F. Kennedy High School bathroom Nov. 30 included a misspelled threat that someone “would shoot up the school Decemer 1.” The hate message that was written numerous times also included a laughing emoji. There were no reports of an incident at the school...

