ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
The Independent

Gabourey Sidibe reveals she secretly got married a year ago

Gabourey Sidibe has revealed that she secretly got married to her husband, Brandon Frankel, more than a year ago.The 39-year-old actor confessed that she and her spouse tied the knot in 2021 while appearing on Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, after host Ryan Seacrest asked her about her wedding plans. Sidibe initially announced her engagement in November 2020. “So, the thing about weddings is I don’t like them,” she explained. “Here’s an example of how much I don’t like weddings. I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”Kelly Ripa then looked towards the audience,...
Parade

Watch Omar Jose Cardona's 'Unbelievable' Performance of Céline Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ on 'The Voice' Semifinals

When Omar Jose Cardona auditioned for The Voice, he had been working as a background singer, a studio singer, and as his hometown is Orlando, he sang in theme parks. But on Monday night’s The Voice semifinals, he changed his destiny. All four coaches were on their feet after his electrifying version of Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” and Omar proved he has what it takes to make it to the finale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy