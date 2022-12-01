Read full article on original website
Related
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Gabourey Sidibe reveals she secretly got married a year ago
Gabourey Sidibe has revealed that she secretly got married to her husband, Brandon Frankel, more than a year ago.The 39-year-old actor confessed that she and her spouse tied the knot in 2021 while appearing on Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, after host Ryan Seacrest asked her about her wedding plans. Sidibe initially announced her engagement in November 2020. “So, the thing about weddings is I don’t like them,” she explained. “Here’s an example of how much I don’t like weddings. I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”Kelly Ripa then looked towards the audience,...
Movie review: 'The Whale' wavers but ultimately pays off
"The Whale" has performances and themes at odds with each other and other aspects of the film, but the heart of its protagonist ultimately wins out.
Watch Omar Jose Cardona's 'Unbelievable' Performance of Céline Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ on 'The Voice' Semifinals
When Omar Jose Cardona auditioned for The Voice, he had been working as a background singer, a studio singer, and as his hometown is Orlando, he sang in theme parks. But on Monday night’s The Voice semifinals, he changed his destiny. All four coaches were on their feet after his electrifying version of Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” and Omar proved he has what it takes to make it to the finale.
Comments / 0