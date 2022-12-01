ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Watch The First Trailer For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Show

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10f4Wv_0jTsc6cs00
Photo: Getty Images

The first look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's highly anticipated Netflix docuseries is finally here. On Thursday morning (December 1st), the streaming platform shared the first official teaser for the show and revealed its title, Harry & Meghan .

The teaser starts out with an interviewer asking the couple, "Why did you want to make this documentary?" as personal black-and-white photos of the couple pop up on the screen. While some photos are professionally taken, others are never-before-seen photos and selfies taken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Harry says before photos of the couple sitting behind Prince William , Kate Middleton , and Queen Consort Camilla play on the screen.

"I had to do everything I could to protect my family," Harry continues. For the final part of the dramatic teaser, Meghan joins in and asks viewers, "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

While the teaser ends by saying the show is coming soon, Page Six revealed that the previously untitled show would be hitting the streaming platform on December 8th . The show has been shrouded in reports of creative differences due to Harry and Meghan wanting to make last-minute edits to the show following the death of Queen Elizabeth II . The couple also wanted to delay the release of the show to 2023.

In her Variety cover story earlier this year, Meghan suggested the show hadn't turned out exactly the way she and Harry planned. "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," she explained.

Comments / 1

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle’s ‘Attitude’ Stiffened, Acted ‘Arrogant’ After Meeting Prince Harry

Meghan Markle‘s personality reportedly shifted on the Suits set after meeting Prince Harry in July 2016. After seven seasons as a star of the hit legal drama, several of Meghan’s co-stars reportedly saw a shift in the future royal family member’s personality. A royal expert alleges her Suits stars said her “attitude” stiffened, and Meghan …
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
The List

King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal

If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
suggest.com

King Charles Makes Expected Announcement Regarding Princess Anne And Prince Edward

In an expected turn of events, King Charles made an important request to parliament. The move has the potential to shape his reign as a whole, and royal observers will certainly be eagerly awaiting the governmental body’s decision. Here’s everything we know about the king’s request. King...
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

191K+
Followers
22K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy