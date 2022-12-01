Watch The First Trailer For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Show

Photo: Getty Images

The first look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's highly anticipated Netflix docuseries is finally here. On Thursday morning (December 1st), the streaming platform shared the first official teaser for the show and revealed its title, Harry & Meghan .

The teaser starts out with an interviewer asking the couple, "Why did you want to make this documentary?" as personal black-and-white photos of the couple pop up on the screen. While some photos are professionally taken, others are never-before-seen photos and selfies taken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Harry says before photos of the couple sitting behind Prince William , Kate Middleton , and Queen Consort Camilla play on the screen.

"I had to do everything I could to protect my family," Harry continues. For the final part of the dramatic teaser, Meghan joins in and asks viewers, "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

While the teaser ends by saying the show is coming soon, Page Six revealed that the previously untitled show would be hitting the streaming platform on December 8th . The show has been shrouded in reports of creative differences due to Harry and Meghan wanting to make last-minute edits to the show following the death of Queen Elizabeth II . The couple also wanted to delay the release of the show to 2023.

In her Variety cover story earlier this year, Meghan suggested the show hadn't turned out exactly the way she and Harry planned. "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," she explained.