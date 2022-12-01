Read full article on original website
Life Chronicles
My problem is not typical of the kind you address in your column, but I’m hoping that you will print it nonetheless and that someone out there might have some helpful information to share. About 15 months ago, after experiencing some numbness in my upper leg area that led...
Avot 1:4 – The Importance Of Role Models
Yose ben Yoezer of Zeredah and Yose ben Yohanan of Jerusalem received from them. Yose ben Yoezer used to say: let your house be a house of meeting for the sages and sit in the very dust of their feet, and drink in their words with thirst. Does watching violence...
A Final Kindness for Your Loved Ones
While not everyone has the ability or the circumstances that allow them to settle in Israel, being buried in the Holy Land, especially Jerusalem, is an almost universal dream on the part of all Jews. Those with children who have made Aliyah have an even greater motivation — so that their children and grandchildren will be able to visit their graves.
The Conundrum of ‘Jewish Pride’
The rise of the Religious Zionist Party in the last Israeli election to a position of considerable power and influence was enabled in not insignificant ways by the party’s rhetoric of “Jewish pride.”. As is often the case with the religious Zionist movement in general, RZP attempted to...
The First Dreamer
The beginning of the world as told in the Jewish Bible is a remarkable story. It is a world that seemingly is infused both with the natural and super-natural, where God and man interact regularly: the world was built and then destroyed in a flood, save for Noah and his family, whom God directed to build an ark; Abraham pleads with God to save corrupt cities which are nevertheless pummeled with fire and brimstone.
New Section of Imperial Roman Highway from Acre to Tiberias Uncovered
A new section of the ancient Roman highway that led from Acre to Tiberias was recently uncovered. The new road section is about 8 meters wide and about 25 meters long. The road’s boundaries are marked on the west and east by large field stones. During the excavation, fragments...
