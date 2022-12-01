Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
17 Striking UC workers issued citations at sit-in, rally at Office of President in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO (KPIX/CBS SF) -- More than a dozen striking University of California workers were cited for trespassing after staging an hours-long sit-in at the UC Office of the President in downtown Sacramento.According to police, 17 citations were issued for misdemeanor charges without incident.Meantime, 2000 workers rallied outside the Capitol building, and another group staged a sit-in at the UC Office of the President, in Oakland.The statewide academic worker strike is now in its fourth week, with final exams starting next week.In the past few days the UC system struck a tentative agreement with one group of workers.
Senate candidates make last pitch in Georgia midterm election runoff
CUMMING, Ga., Dec 5 (Reuters) - With Republican influence in the U.S. Senate on the line, two dozen party faithful gathered in an Atlanta suburb on Sunday for the final stretch of a get-out-the-vote effort aimed at electing former football star Herschel Walker.
