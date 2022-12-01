Not only do you need to enjoy your family being together again for the holidays, but its important to have a few conversations before sending your child back to college. One program says one of the most important things to discuss is how to be more aware of the issue of sexual assaults on college campuses. Forensic Nurse Examiner with the GBMC SAFE program and Co-Chair of the Baltimore County Human Trafficking Work Group, Ashley McAree, joins the morning show with how to approach the conversation.

18 HOURS AGO