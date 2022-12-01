Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
City Council President pressed for answers as city council convenes post-pension bill veto
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the most part it seems the controversial pension eligibility bill could officially be off the table. But of course that depends on the city council president's next move and FOX45 News is pressing him for answers. The city council had its first meeting Monday since...
foxbaltimore.com
Council President Mosby, Mayor Scott spar over pension bill veto
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott’s veto of Council President Nick Mosby’s pension bill highlighted a potential divide among the leaders as some members may be eyeing an opportunity in 2024. Councilman Zeke Cohen was a vocal critic of Mosby’s pension plan, which would have reduced the...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski sworn-in for second term
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Newly elected and re-elected leaders from across Baltimore County took their oaths of office Monday morning at the County's 2022 inaugural ceremonies. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says his second term in office will include work to improve areas like affordable housing, job creation,...
foxbaltimore.com
Political analyst says Mayor Scott made an 'excellent move' by vetoing pension bill
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This past week, Mayor Brandon Scott vetoed the bill that would have changed the amount of years city council leaders would have to work to be eligible for a pension. Scott said he planned to veto the bill prior to the city ethics board raising concerns.
foxbaltimore.com
What a Towson professor says he believes Mayor Scott's veto says about him as a leader
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City Council President Nick Mosby fast-tracked through the bill that would change the number of years city council members would need to work to be eligible for a pension, but Mayor Scott stopped it in its tracks, vetoing the bill. “I couldn’t in good conscience sign...
foxbaltimore.com
'It's ridiculous' | City trash collector joins push for the return to weekly recycling
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Frustration and trash are both piling up for a Baltimore City trash collector who says bi-weekly recycling is taking a toll on his health and home-life. Fearing he might lose his job, the waste management worker asked FOX 45 not to identify him. He says fewer collections is creating twice the work for tired crews.
foxbaltimore.com
'We're all frustrated' | Anne Arundel schools responds to ongoing bus issues
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Schools finally agreed to an interview with Project Baltimore after a Fox45 News report showed students walking to school along highways that don’t have sidewalks. Project Baltimore went to the Anne Arundel County Public Schools administration building to speak with Superintendent...
foxbaltimore.com
Monday Morning House Call: Protecting College Students
Not only do you need to enjoy your family being together again for the holidays, but its important to have a few conversations before sending your child back to college. One program says one of the most important things to discuss is how to be more aware of the issue of sexual assaults on college campuses. Forensic Nurse Examiner with the GBMC SAFE program and Co-Chair of the Baltimore County Human Trafficking Work Group, Ashley McAree, joins the morning show with how to approach the conversation.
foxbaltimore.com
Investigative report on Stricker Street fire reveals departmental problems
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — The same day an investigative report was released on the deadly Stricker Street fire, Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned. The report paints a chaotic picture of the response to the vacant rowhome fire that killed Lt. Kelsey Sadler, Lt. Paul Butrim, Kenny Lacayo, and injured John McMaster.
foxbaltimore.com
Christmas Parade prevails despite BPD officer shortage
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The 49th annual Christmas Parade brought smiles and joy to thousands that lined Baltimore City streets, Sunday. Those smiles, however, could've ended in frowns with the Ravens game kicking off around the same time the first float was set to begin the parade, leaving police scrambling.
foxbaltimore.com
Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis
Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
foxbaltimore.com
Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicles vandalized, property stolen from cars in northeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — About a dozen people woke up Sunday morning to find their vehicles damaged and property stolen from them, according to Baltimore City Police. The police department said it happened on the morning of December 4, between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Police say...
foxbaltimore.com
DMV volunteer groups asking for donations to help bused migrants ahead of holidays
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you were to walk a mile in Mariel Vallano's shoes, it would likely lead you to one of many storage areas she and other volunteers gather shoes, clothing, diapers, and other much-needed items donated for the migrants who have been bused to D.C. from Texas and Arizona the last eight months.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police investigating overnight shooting in the city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 29-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in Baltimore. Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of N. Charles Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police say they found the 29-year-old suffering from a...
foxbaltimore.com
19-year-old woman killed early Sunday morning was pregnant, say Baltimore police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The young woman killed early Sunday morning has been identified by Baltimore City Police, and police also confirm that the teen was pregnant. Police say 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell was killed in a shooting just after 3 a.m. on December 4 in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. in northeast Baltimore. Police also say that Burrell was pregnant.
foxbaltimore.com
Frederick road rage: Man rolls down window, aims gun at driver as he passes by, police say
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — Maryland State Police are investigating after they say a motorist pointed a handgun at another driver Friday in Frederick County. The incident happened a little after 2:30 p.m. with vehicles driving westbound on US Route 340/15 approaching Mount Zion Road, police said. The victim told...
foxbaltimore.com
Man, woman killed last week identified by Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department identified two homicide victims killed last week. 36-year-old Ralph Johnson was killed December 1, 2022 while in the 5000 block of East monument Street. Police responded to the scene at an East Baltimore gas station after receiving reports of a shooting. He...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help locate missing 74-year-old, Johnnie Bouknight
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — The Prince George's County Police Department needs your helping finding missing 74-year-old, Johnnie Bouknight. Police said Bouknight was last seen in the 1200 block of Merganser Court in Upper Marlboro around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3rd. Bouknight was driving a black Mercury...
foxbaltimore.com
PHOTOS: Katie Ledecky leads STEM workshop at DC middle school
WASHINGTON (7News) — Ten-time Olympic Medal winner Katie Ledecky headed to D.C. Monday morning to encourage students at Eliot-Hine Middle School to get into STEM. In partnership with Panasonic's STEM forward, the D.C. native helped lead students in interactive science lessons and experiments. A passionate STEM advocate, Ledecky partnered...
Comments / 0