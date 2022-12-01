ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warrants Issued in Connection with Ocean Beach Beating

SAN DIEGO - Authorities are searching for a group of people behind the beating of a man and his dog in Ocean Beach. San Diego Police have issued warrants for three adults and one minor accused of taking part in the violent attack of an Ocean Beach resident that was caught on a restaurant security camera. Investigators have not released the names of the individuals but are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.
CBS 8

San Diego police helicopter helps detain four young men in Ocean View

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police helicopter took lead in the capture early Saturday morning of four men accused of tagging, loitering, and consuming alcohol in a public Ocean View area park. Officers received reports around 1:30 a.m. of "taggers loitering" in Vista Pacifica Park in the community...
CBS 8

'People started piling out of it' | Group flees from potential human smuggling boat in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO — United States Border Patrol are investigating a suspected smuggling incident in La Jolla. On Wednesday morning, Chris Wilhelmy was walking on the beach near The Marine Room when he saw a boat on the shore. Wilhelmy said, “We were walking down the beach and we saw a boat very, very close to shore, just outside of the surfline. We noticed that it was so close to the shore and then as we were walking, it veered very suddenly towards the Marine Room. As it did a bunch of people started piling out of it.”
Coast News

Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home

SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
News 8 KFMB

Did you feel it? Earthquake near Ocotillo felt across San Diego

OCOTILLO, Calif. — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck near Ocotillo, along the U.S.-Mexico border at 7:28 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 6.9 miles northwest of Ocotillo and was about 2 miles deep. It was 26.8 miles west of Imperial and 27.4 miles west...
NBC San Diego

Escondido Man Dies in Crash on SR-78

An Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, the man, 38, was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 5. The truck veered off the roadway, collided with...
KESQ News Channel 3

Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea

A minor earthquake was reported in a remote area south of the Salton Sea Thursday morning.  The Magnitude 3.8 quake was centered in a mountain area 7 miles north northwest of Ocotillo Wells at 7:28 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the El Centro and Brawley The post Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea appeared first on KESQ.
kusi.com

Investigators identify suspects in Ocean Beach assault

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two weeks ago, a man walking his dog in Ocean Beach was assaulted by four homeless individuals who remained unidentified. On Dec. 2, the San Diego Police Department announced they had identified the suspects. On Dec. 1, SDPD requested arrest warrants for the fours suspects...
YourCentralValley.com

People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities

As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]

