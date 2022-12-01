SAN DIEGO — United States Border Patrol are investigating a suspected smuggling incident in La Jolla. On Wednesday morning, Chris Wilhelmy was walking on the beach near The Marine Room when he saw a boat on the shore. Wilhelmy said, “We were walking down the beach and we saw a boat very, very close to shore, just outside of the surfline. We noticed that it was so close to the shore and then as we were walking, it veered very suddenly towards the Marine Room. As it did a bunch of people started piling out of it.”

