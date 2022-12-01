Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: 2 Navy Warships Nearly Collide In San Diego Bay
The near miss incident is now being investigated by the Navy.
iheart.com
Warrants Issued in Connection with Ocean Beach Beating
SAN DIEGO - Authorities are searching for a group of people behind the beating of a man and his dog in Ocean Beach. San Diego Police have issued warrants for three adults and one minor accused of taking part in the violent attack of an Ocean Beach resident that was caught on a restaurant security camera. Investigators have not released the names of the individuals but are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.
San Diego police helicopter helps detain four young men in Ocean View
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police helicopter took lead in the capture early Saturday morning of four men accused of tagging, loitering, and consuming alcohol in a public Ocean View area park. Officers received reports around 1:30 a.m. of "taggers loitering" in Vista Pacifica Park in the community...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Court Ruling Deals San Diego a $100 Million Blow, Turns Focus Back on Its Deal With SDG&E
The city of San Diego didn’t settle a lawsuit with San Diego Gas and Electric before renewing its contract with the investor-owned power provider. And now San Diegans could be on the hook for $100 million more than planned to build a wastewater-to-drinking water system. Whether Mayor Todd Gloria...
Man walking dog assaulted in Ocean Beach
A man and his dog were assaulted by a group of four people while on a walk in the Ocean Beach area, authorities said.
Texas Roadhouse Eyeing South San Diego for Expansion
National City may be the next community to see the Texas-sized steakhouse chain
'People started piling out of it' | Group flees from potential human smuggling boat in La Jolla
SAN DIEGO — United States Border Patrol are investigating a suspected smuggling incident in La Jolla. On Wednesday morning, Chris Wilhelmy was walking on the beach near The Marine Room when he saw a boat on the shore. Wilhelmy said, “We were walking down the beach and we saw a boat very, very close to shore, just outside of the surfline. We noticed that it was so close to the shore and then as we were walking, it veered very suddenly towards the Marine Room. As it did a bunch of people started piling out of it.”
Coast News
Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home
SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
2 boys riding bikes hospitalized after being hit by car in South Bay
Two boys were hospitalized Sunday with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car while riding their bicycles, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Dispose of unwanted household items for free on ‘Dump Day’
The final Clean California Dump Day of the year is approaching, which means it's time to gather your unwanted household items to dump safely and for free.
News 8 KFMB
Did you feel it? Earthquake near Ocotillo felt across San Diego
OCOTILLO, Calif. — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck near Ocotillo, along the U.S.-Mexico border at 7:28 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 6.9 miles northwest of Ocotillo and was about 2 miles deep. It was 26.8 miles west of Imperial and 27.4 miles west...
Woman stabbed in Mission Valley
A woman in her 60s was stabbed Thursday near the YMCA in Mission Valley, said the San Diego Police Department.
NBC San Diego
Escondido Man Dies in Crash on SR-78
An Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, the man, 38, was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 5. The truck veered off the roadway, collided with...
Second US Bank robbed within two days in San Diego
An investigation is underway after two U.S. Bank branches were robbed at gunpoint in the San Diego area within the last two days.
Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea
A minor earthquake was reported in a remote area south of the Salton Sea Thursday morning. The Magnitude 3.8 quake was centered in a mountain area 7 miles north northwest of Ocotillo Wells at 7:28 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the El Centro and Brawley The post Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea appeared first on KESQ.
kusi.com
Investigators identify suspects in Ocean Beach assault
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two weeks ago, a man walking his dog in Ocean Beach was assaulted by four homeless individuals who remained unidentified. On Dec. 2, the San Diego Police Department announced they had identified the suspects. On Dec. 1, SDPD requested arrest warrants for the fours suspects...
Poway men sentenced in fentanyl overdose death of firefighter
Two men from Poway were sentenced in federal court on Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose of a firefighter, said US attorney Randy Grossman's office in a news release.
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
Convenience store clerk shot during armed robbery in Oceanside
A convenience store clerk was shot during an armed robbery in Oceanside on Sunday, said the Oceanside Police Department.
Comments / 0