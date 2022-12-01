Read full article on original website
Tingle Creek Chase: Nicky Henderson to step Shishkin up in trip after Sandown defeat to Edwardstone
Nicky Henderson pointed firmly towards a step up in trip for Shishkin after the 6/5 favourite could only finish a well-beaten third behind impressive winner Edwardstone in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown. The two-time Cheltenham Festival winner was bidding to give Henderson his third win in the race...
Hatton's Grace Hurdle: Honeysuckle beaten for first time as Teahupoo takes Fairyhouse crown for Gordon Elliott
Teahupoo caused a shock in the Bar One Racing Hatton's Grace Hurdle as Honeysuckle's unbeaten run came to an end at Fairyhouse. Henry De Bromhead's mare has begun her season by winning this contest in each of the last three years and went to post looking to create history by becoming the first four-time winner of the Grade One hurdle.
Triumph Hurdle odds: Lossiemouth cut to 4/1 for Cheltenham Festival after Grade Three glory at Fairyhouse
Lossiemouth staked her Triumph Hurdle claims in style as she led home a Willie Mullins one-two in the Bar One Racing Price Boost Juvenile Hurdle at Fairyhouse. The Closutton handler was responsible for four of the 10 runners in the Grade Three contest, but it became obvious this would be fought out between Lossiemouth and the 5/4 market leader Zarak The Brave as the race entered the business end.
Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: William Philo can keep improving in Lingfield handicap chase on Monday
Alan Thomson takes a close look at a 12-runner contest at Lingfield on Monday, with an each-way fancy selected, live on Sky Sports Racing. There's a healthy 12-runner turn-out for Lingfield's Follow AtTheRaces On Twitter Handicap Chase (3.25), a class five contest run over a distance just short of three miles (live on Sky Sports Racing).
Henry VIII Novices Chase: Jonbon dazzles Sandown spectators with straightforward success under Aidan Coleman
Jonbon produced an exquisite round of jumping to land the Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices' Chase in impressive fashion at Sandown. The victory gives Nicky Henderson's six-year-old a first Grade One success over fences to add to his top-table victory over hurdles at Aintree last season and was the perfect way to build on a taking fencing debut at Warwick last month.
England's blistering batting and bold declaration give Ben Stokes' side chance of day-five victory over Pakistan
England's attacking batting line-up pummelled Pakistan yet again before skipper Ben Stokes' aggressive declaration gave his side a real chance of forcing victory on day five of the first Test. Stokes declared at tea on day four, setting Pakistan a tempting 343 to win on the flattest of surfaces and...
Tingle Creek Chase: Edwardstone lowers colours of Greaneteen and Shishkin in Sandown success for Alan King
Alan King's Arkle hero Edwardstone marked himself out as a Champion Chase contender as he lowered the colours of defending champion Greaneteen and Shishkin in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown. The eight-year-old - who ended the Barbury Castle handler's seven-year Cheltenham Festival drought in March - had hitherto...
Will Jacks: Three wickets against Pakistan point to possible future as off-spin bowling option
Will Jacks did not expect to be playing for England in the first Test against Pakistan until Ben Foakes was ruled out due to illness. He perhaps expected even less to be one of their front-line bowlers during the match as well. Not only that, but it was the 24-year-old...
Irish Champion Hurdle: Leopardstown remains the plan for Honeysuckle despite Hatton's Grace defeat
The Irish Champion Hurdle remains the likely next step for Honeysuckle after suffering defeat for the first time in her career at Fairyhouse. Henry de Bromhead's brilliant mare was bidding for a record fourth Hatton's Grace Hurdle success and a 17th consecutive victory overall in Sunday's two-and-a-half-mile feature. But after...
Gallagher Premiership: London Irish beat Newcastle to move off bottom while Gloucester and Bristol end losing runs
Falcons had recorded back-to-back Gallagher Premiership wins with victories over Exeter and Gloucester in recent weeks, but James Stokes scored to give the visitors the worst possible start. Mateo Carreras struck back shortly afterwards, but Paddy Jackson kicked Irish into a six-point lead at the break. Brett Connon's penalty and...
Liam Livingstone to miss rest of Pakistan tour with knee injury after making England Test debut
Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of England's first Test series in Pakistan since 2005 with a knee injury. The England all-rounder received his maiden Test cap from Michael Atherton ahead of the start of day one at Rawalpindi, but sustained an injury after the first innings, and has not bowled in the game.
Australia beat West Indies by 164 runs in first Test as Nathan Lyon takes six wickets
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon's six-wicket haul saw Australia to a 164-run win over West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series. Lyon bagged 6-128 as the West Indies, chasing 498 for victory, were dismissed for 333 before tea on the final day in Perth, with the bowler taking his 21st Test five-for.
Many Clouds Chase: Grand National hero Noble Yeats storms to victory back at Aintree for Emmet Mullins
Grand National hero Noble Yeats made a spectacular return to Aintree in claiming the Boylesports Many Clouds Chase. Emmet Mullins' Irish raider was a 50/1 outsider in April when he provided amateur Sam Waley-Cohen with a fairytale farewell to the saddle and also became the first seven-year-old since Bogskar in 1940 to win the world's most famous steeplechase.
Tuesday Tips
Credrojava looks likely to take a starring role at Fontwell as she embarks over obstacles in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Mares' Novices' Hurdle. A winning point to pointer back in February, she subsequently changed hands for £80,000 and immediately paid back a small chunk of that price tag when winning an Aintree bumper in October. It is interesting Harry Fry has opted to move to hurdles rather than have a bumper season, but given her win between the flags, Credrojava looks likely to give her best over obstacles.
Ben Stokes 'one of England's most significant captain', says Michael Atherton | 'Declaration was fantastic'
Ben Stokes will go down as one of England's "most significant" captains, according to Michael Atherton. Stokes aggressively declared at tea on day four, setting Pakistan a tempting 343 to win and handing his side four sessions to take 10 wickets after Harry Brook's blistering 87 from just 65 balls had been the standout knock as England raced to 264-7 in only 35.5 overs in their second innings.
England Women beat West Indies by 142 runs in first ODI as Nat Sciver scores 90 and Charlie Dean takes four wickets
Nat Sciver struck 90 on her return to the England Women side before Charlie Dean bagged four wickets as Heather Knight's team kicked off their tour of West Indies with a thumping 142-run victory in the first of three one-day internationals. Sciver, who missed the series at home to India...
Harry Brook: England batter shows an exciting glimpse of the future as England push for victory against Pakistan
They have a fine, long-standing tradition of bringing through England Test batters in Yorkshire, although there are perhaps few to have come off the production line who have been quite like Harry Brook. Fresh from a devastating 116-ball 153 in the first innings of England's Test match against Pakistan, the...
Richard Thompson: ECB chair on fixing cricket's schedules and Hundred private equity interest
ECB chair Richard Thompson is determined to ensure cricket’s expanding international tournament schedule and the growth of franchise competitions do not compromise the importance of bilateral series. Just over three months into his new role, Thompson is currently out in Pakistan for the first Test in Rawalpindi as England...
England will play to win first Test against Pakistan but is there enough time?
England ended day three of the first Test against Pakistan as slight favourites, after taking four wickets after tea and maintaining a 158-run lead. Despite centuries from Imam-ul-Haq (121), Abdullah Shafique (114) and Babar Azam (136), wickets from Jack Leach (2-160), James Anderson (1-47), Ollie Robinson (1-64) and Will Jacks (3-132) has brought the prospect of a win back into the equation.
Alice Capsey: England batter ruled out of West Indies tour after suffering broken collarbone
Alice Capsey will miss the remainder of England's limited-overs tour of the West Indies after suffering a broken collarbone in Sunday's one-day international series opener. The 18-year-old helped England to a dominant 142-run victory as she contributed 17 while opening the batting, but was injured in the sixth over of West Indies' response as she attempted to field the ball on the boundary.
