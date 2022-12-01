Credrojava looks likely to take a starring role at Fontwell as she embarks over obstacles in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Mares' Novices' Hurdle. A winning point to pointer back in February, she subsequently changed hands for £80,000 and immediately paid back a small chunk of that price tag when winning an Aintree bumper in October. It is interesting Harry Fry has opted to move to hurdles rather than have a bumper season, but given her win between the flags, Credrojava looks likely to give her best over obstacles.

22 HOURS AGO