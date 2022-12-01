Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
United Furniture Industries sued in two more lawsuits
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two more lawsuits were filed against United Furniture Industries. DFW Linq Transport, based in Bedford, Texas, filed a civil suit against United Furniture Industries and UFI Transportation, LLC. The plaintiff is seeking $1 million in damages — half compensatory, half punitive — over what it...
wtva.com
Several Christmas parades postponed
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Christmas parades scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Parades in Amory, Booneville, Ingomar, Saltillo, Vardaman, Oxford and Shannon have been postponed. More are possible. Pontotoc canceled its parade. It was originally not to be rescheduled. However, the city later...
Mississippi sheriff: Two-year-old child accidentally shot by sibling
A toddler was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the child was accidentally shot by a sibling Sunday afternoon. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community in Monroe County. The two-year-old child...
wtva.com
Fugitive dead after barricading self in Marshall County
CHULAHOMA, Miss. (WTVA) - One of the state’s most wanted fugitives is dead after barricading himself in a home in Marshall County. The man has been identified as George Robinson. Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson said the incident happened Monday morning at a home on Highway 4 in Chulahoma,...
wtva.com
Human remains found in Alcorn County camper fire
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters found the remains of a man inside a camper fire in Alcorn County. The fire happened early Sunday morning, Dec. 4 at a camper on County Road 793. Firefighters found a woman injured; medics airlifted her to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. According to the...
wtva.com
Hundreds lose jobs in Vardaman as result of United Furniture layoffs
VARDAMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - Approximately 200 employees are out of a job with the closing of the Furniture Wood plant in Vardaman. This economic impact follows the shut down of United Furniture just before Thanksgiving. The two companies were partners. Sheila Freely, the director of the Calhoun Economic Development Association,...
wtva.com
Teenager arrested for Alcorn County shooting
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office released more information about a weekend shooting. Deputies received the report early afternoon Saturday, Dec. 3 and responded to a house on Highway 2. Deputies found a shooting victim, 43-year-old Jason Parrish, who was transported to the hospital in Tupelo...
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: Plymouth Bluff: A Treasure
Friday, I attended the open house at MUW’s Plymouth Bluff Center. The conference center and cabins have recently been renovated, and I was glad to see the excellent job that had been done as the Bluff is one of my favorite places. Few places contain the combination of Historic sites, scenic beauty, natural history, educational exhibits, and delightful nature trails as are found there. The Bluff’s story runs from about 80 million years ago to the construction of the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway, which opened in 1985.
hottytoddy.com
Youth Pastor Pleads Guilty to Molesting Girl Decades Ago
A pastor pleaded guilty Monday to touching a child for lustful purposes 38 years ago, avoiding prison time; however, he will forever be listed as a sex offender. Wade Holland, of Corinth, stood with Oxford attorney Ray Garrett before Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison on Monday and told the judge he understood the rights he was giving up by pleading guilty and that he was pleading guilty because he was “guilty of the charge.”
wtva.com
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Pontotoc man
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says a man from Pontotoc is safe just a couple of hours after issuing a Silver Alert for him. Elton Huddleston disappeared after someone last saw him Saturday afternoon in the city on Oxford Street. Original story. PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA)-...
hottytoddy.com
UM Reminds Employees, Students that Marijuana is Considered Illegal, Regardless of Medical Card Possession
As the state of Mississippi continues to put the final touches on the new Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program, the University of Mississippi reminded students and faculty about federal laws against marijuana. In an email sent out Friday morning to faculty, students and staff, the University said that federal laws and...
wtva.com
Shooting Under Investigation in Alcorn County
ALCORN Co. (WTVA) - Alcorn County deputies responded to a report of a shooting on 350 Highway 2. The report was made in the early afternoon hours of Saturday, Dec. 3, saying that an individual had been shot. The male victim was airlifted from the scene. The suspect left the...
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 68-year-old man faces child sex crimes in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded in November to the emergency room after receiving a child molestation report. The investigation led to the Dec. 1 arrest of William Young of Tupelo. He is charged with...
Commercial Dispatch
Bullet hits house in Crawford
A bullet went into a residence in Crawford late Friday night, but there were no injuries reported, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Lodge Street, Hawkins said, after a report of shots being fired. They found a round had gone through a window of a residence and into a wall.
wtva.com
2-year-old accidentally shot by sibling in Monroe County
Monroe County, Miss (WTVA)- A toddler was accidentally shot by his sibling Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community. The child was airlifted to UAB Hospital in critical condition.
wtva.com
3-year-old killed in Pontotoc County crash
ALGOMA, Miss. (WTVA) - A deadly car crash involving a 3-year old child is still under investigation in Pontotoc County. The crash happened early Friday, Dec. 2 at the intersection of Old Airport and Algoma roads. Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford said the child was killed in the wreck. An...
wtva.com
Lee County man killed in wreck near Sulligent
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Friday afternoon in Alabama killed a Belden, Mississippi, man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identifed the victim as John Reece, 27. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 17 about a mile north of Sulligent. According to troopers, Reece was driving a Mack truck...
wtva.com
Biking trail proposed to replace old rail line
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Imagine a walking trail that keeps going and going for more than 90 miles. That's the idea behind the proposed C&G Rails to Trails program. The C&G line runs from Columbus to Greenville but most of it has been discontinued for years. The goal is...
Comments / 0