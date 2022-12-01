ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Terry Satoski
 4 days ago
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the area of Belmont Street and Dillion Avenue.

The truck is suspected to be an older model white or silver pickup/work truck.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident or others that have happened in the past and are provided to the individual or direct family members.

