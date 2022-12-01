ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at Suffolk Ding Wing store

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Ding Wing convenience store in the 600 block of East Washington Street in downtown Suffolk was robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening, Suffolk Police said. Police said a man entered the store around 9:58 p.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register. The...
WAVY News 10

Hackers steal hundreds of thousands from Norfolk Airport Authority vendors

The FBI is investigating a hack of the Norfolk Airport Authority after $389,000 was sent to a criminal’s bank account through five payments. Hackers steal hundreds of thousands from Norfolk …. The FBI is investigating a hack of the Norfolk Airport Authority after $389,000 was sent to a criminal’s...
southarkansassun.com

Boston Police Continues To Investigate The Human Remains of 4 Infants Discovered Inside a Freezer

The Boston Police Department continues its investigation into the four infants discovered inside a freezer in an apartment. Officers were called to 383 E. Washington Street on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 2:15 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department. Homicide investigators and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are looking into the discovery, which was made on Broadway in South Boston and described as what seems to be a human fetus or newborn.
13News Now

Man died from October shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has died following a Norfolk shooting in October, the Norfolk Police Department said Monday. On October 22 around 10 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street after reports of a gunshot victim, the department said. Once there, officers found a man...
whdh.com

Double shooting in Dorchester injures two

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Shootings in Dorchester sent two people to the hospital, police said Monday afternoon. Boston Police reported two people had been shot after 3 p.m. on Talbot Street. The two had been sent to local hospitals, officials said, though he extent of the injuries and demographic information...
WAVY News 10

Police: One shot on Americana Drive in Newport News

Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Americana Drive and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-one-shot-in-newport-news/. Police: One shot on Americana Drive in Newport News. Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Americana Drive and found a man...
WCVB

2 charged with kidnapping after Massachusetts man found dead in their Lowell home

LOWELL, Mass. — A man and woman from Massachusetts are accused of restraining and holding a man against his will after he was found dead inside their Lowell home, according to authorities. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell police Supt. Barry Golner said Michael Burke and Samantha Perry,...

