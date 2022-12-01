The Boston Police Department continues its investigation into the four infants discovered inside a freezer in an apartment. Officers were called to 383 E. Washington Street on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 2:15 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department. Homicide investigators and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are looking into the discovery, which was made on Broadway in South Boston and described as what seems to be a human fetus or newborn.

18 HOURS AGO