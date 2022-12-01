ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjxFD_0jTsZ4Fb00

According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday morning in Las Vegas.

Authorities confirmed that 2 people were injured due to the accident.

Officials stated that the collision occurred on US 95 southbound, near Boulder Highway.

No further details pertaining to the wreck have been revealed yet.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident or others that have happened in the past and are provided to the individual or direct family members. Injuries can occur hours, days or even months after an accident so we created Valiant Advocates to help connect our readers to local Nevada accident attorneys.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Boulder City police investigate hit-and-run crash Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police in Boulder City and Nevada State Police investigated a hit-and-run crash Monday morning. According to BCPD, the incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on US 95/mile marker 43 in Boulder City. Police said they believe a “maroon-colored semi truck hit a bicyclist and left the...
KTNV

Crash on I-15 near Sahara causes lanes to be blocked

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC reported a crash Sunday evening on the I-15 near Sahara Avenue. Southbound on the I-15, two left lanes have been blocked. Nevada State Police said the crash does involve injury. Story is developing. KTNV will post more updates when available.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say man arrested after accused of killing neighbor

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was arrested after he was accused of killing his neighbor on Friday night. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 7:19 p.m. Friday, officers received a call from a citizen stating their neighbor had been stabbed inside an apartment in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway.
news3lv.com

1 dead after stabbing in east valley apartment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in an apartment in the east valley area. Officers responded to a stabbing at the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Friday night. Police believe two men in their 60s were neighbors and had an ongoing feud.
news3lv.com

Man found dead near central valley dumpster after stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a man found stabbed to death near a dumpster in the central Las Vegas valley. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man near a dumpster in the alley of 1300 Sombrero Drive near Maryland Parkway and E. Desert Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night.
actionnews5.com

Taxi driver loses eye after rock from slingshot hits him

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - A taxi driver continues to recover after a rock from a slingshot flew through his open window and hit him in the face while he was driving passengers on the Las Vegas Strip. Taxi driver Tilahun Teginge is adjusting to his new life, preparing food and...
8newsnow.com

Motorcyclist calls for stiffer penalties amid fatal hit-and-run in North Las Vegas

A recent hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas prompted one man to start an online petition that calls for harsher penalties for those who hit motorcyclists. Motorcyclist calls for stiffer penalties amid fatal …. A recent hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas prompted one man to start an online petition...
PLANetizen

L.A.-Las Vegas High Speed Rail Could Break Ground Next Year

A high speed rail connection between Los Angeles and Las Vegas could break ground next year, promising to cut the trip between Southern California and Vegas to just over two hours. As Dan Zukowski writes in Smart Cities Dive,the $8 billion, privately funded project would operate high speed trains along the Interstate 15 corridor, primarily using the highway median.
news3lv.com

One person injured after stabbing in east valley apartment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is injured after an overnight stabbing in an east valley apartment. Police reported to the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Friday night. Officers arrived to find a man in his 60's bleeding from apparent stab wounds. Police believe two men...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas dispensary to add pot consumption lounge to its campus near Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas dispensary says it will add a pot consumption lounge to its complex near the Strip after receiving approval from the state. According to a news release, Planet 13 says it has received approval from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board to open its “much-anticipated” consumption lounge at its facility.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas isn't just the northern part of Sin City. In Clark County, Nevada, North Las Vegas is a city in its own right. With over 274,000 residents, it's currently the fourth-largest city in Nevada. Since it lies on the outskirts of Las Vegas, people often overlook the unique...
Fox5 KVVU

Construction underway on new Las Vegas Farm Basket location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction is underway on the expansion of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. In a Facebook post, Dapper Companies said the new location will “be opening soon” at Winterwood Pavilion, located near Sahara and Nellis in the east valley. Although they do not...
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy