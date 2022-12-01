ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is 'Violent Night' Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

By Samantha Nungesser
 4 days ago
It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night.

When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family hostage on Christmas Eve, Santa (Harbour) must answer one little girl’s wish to save their Christmas, resulting in one bloody evening and one badass Santa Claus.

If you can’t wait to see Harbour don the Santa suit, here’s everything we know about how, when and where you can watch Violent Night:

WHERE TO WATCH VIOLENT NIGHT:

As of now, the only way to watch Violent Night is to head out to a theater when it premieres on Friday, Dec. 2. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, YouTube, Amazon and Apple, or stream on Peacock. Read on for more information.

WHEN WILL VIOLENT NIGHT BE ON PEACOCK?

While a streaming release date has not yet been announced for Violent Night, we can estimate when it could head to Peacock based on another Universal Pictures movie.

Bros, which hit theaters on Sept. 30, will be available to stream on Peacock on Dec. 2 — a little over 60 days after its theatrical release. If Violent Night follows the same pattern, it could make its way to the platform by late January. However, other movies like Nope took more than 100 days, so it’s best to take this estimate with a grain of salt.

WILL VIOLENT NIGHT BE ON HBO MAX?

No, Violent Night will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. While the company previously released its movies on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, they have since stopped, and have implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

WILL VIOLENT NIGHT BE ON NETFLIX?

No, Violent Night will not be available on Netflix — at least not any time soon, since it will be heading straight to Peacock after its theatrical release. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform.

david harbour

Peacock

Violent Night

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

