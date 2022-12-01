T.J. Holmes Suggested Wife Had 'Reasons' To Leave Him Before Alleged Affair

Photo: Getty Images

Good Morning America's T.J. Holmes suggested his wife had “plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities" to end their marriage years before his alleged affair with co-worker Amy Robach .

In celebration of their 10th anniversary, Holmes posted a social media tribute to his wife Marilee Fiebig , with who he shares 9-year-old daughter Sabine , in March 2020, which resurfaced after news broke of his alleged months-long romance with Robach on Wednesday (November 30), per Page Six .

“10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me,” Holmes captioned his post alongside throwback wedding photos. “And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years.

“That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic,” he continued. “I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine a** out the doooooooor.”

The GMA host praised Fiebig's “built-in black woman superpower” for staying with him and displaying “grace and patience that’s incomprehensible." Holmes said that “asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much,” noting that he would be "lucky" to have 10 more weeks with her and that 10 more months would be "a stretch."

In the anniversary post, Holmes described himself as Fiebig’s “decade challenge,” concluding, “If she puts up with me another 10 days, I’d be grateful.”

Social media users reacted to the resurfaced post after Robach and Holmes were spotted on an alleged romantic getaway and deactivated their Instagram accounts.

"Disturbing on so many levels," one Twitter user wrote.

"'Black woman Superpower'?!" another tweeted. "... so basically saying to her, regardless of his screw ups 'you still gonna stand beside me, my ride or die' even though she looks ambiguous, I hate this for Black women & any woman. No one should stand by this!"

"Despite his best efforts to do what? Get rid of her? Sabotage his marriage? I don’t get why he’d post this. It is a confession. Ugh," another tweet reads.

See Holmes' anniversary post here .

