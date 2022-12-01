ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIN: Black Information Network

T.J. Holmes Suggested Wife Had 'Reasons' To Leave Him Before Alleged Affair

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FR03L_0jTsYBS400
Photo: Getty Images

Good Morning America's T.J. Holmes suggested his wife had “plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities" to end their marriage years before his alleged affair with co-worker Amy Robach .

In celebration of their 10th anniversary, Holmes posted a social media tribute to his wife Marilee Fiebig , with who he shares 9-year-old daughter Sabine , in March 2020, which resurfaced after news broke of his alleged months-long romance with Robach on Wednesday (November 30), per Page Six .

“10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me,” Holmes captioned his post alongside throwback wedding photos. “And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years.

“That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic,” he continued. “I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine a** out the doooooooor.”

The GMA host praised Fiebig's “built-in black woman superpower” for staying with him and displaying “grace and patience that’s incomprehensible." Holmes said that “asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much,” noting that he would be "lucky" to have 10 more weeks with her and that 10 more months would be "a stretch."

In the anniversary post, Holmes described himself as Fiebig’s “decade challenge,” concluding, “If she puts up with me another 10 days, I’d be grateful.”

Social media users reacted to the resurfaced post after Robach and Holmes were spotted on an alleged romantic getaway and deactivated their Instagram accounts.

"Disturbing on so many levels," one Twitter user wrote.

"'Black woman Superpower'?!" another tweeted. "... so basically saying to her, regardless of his screw ups 'you still gonna stand beside me, my ride or die' even though she looks ambiguous, I hate this for Black women & any woman. No one should stand by this!"

"Despite his best efforts to do what? Get rid of her? Sabotage his marriage? I don’t get why he’d post this. It is a confession. Ugh," another tweet reads.

See Holmes' anniversary post here .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Robin Roberts confronted T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about affair rumors

“Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts warned colleagues T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about rumors of an affair that were swirling around the network years before the pair was outed, multiple sources tell Page Six exclusively. Page Six reported this week that the married co-anchors left their partners after an alleged months-long affair, but we are told that the pair were plagued by internal speculation for years — going as far back as 2017. One insider said Roberts “pulled them both aside and basically said, ‘Stop it.’” Another source confirmed Roberts asked them about it because she was also hearing the rumors. The...
RadarOnline

Awkward & Alone: T.J. Holmes Appears Nervous Anchoring 'GMA' Without Costar-Turned-Lover Amy Robach After Secret Romance Scandal

Missing someone? T.J. Holmes looked awkward and nervous when he appeared alone to anchor the third hour of Good Morning America on Wednesday, hours after the news broke about his secret relationship with his cohost-turned-lover Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com can reveal.T.J. and Amy — who are married to other people but reportedly separated — took their chemistry off the screen and into the real world, with their alleged 6-month affair exposed in a series of PDA-filled pics. After their romance made headlines, Amy was noticeably absent from her television duties, leaving T.J. to anchor alone during the PR nightmare. The normally...
Page Six

Amy Robach all smiles arriving home alone amid alleged T.J. Holmes affair

Not a care in the world! Amy Robach was all smiles as she arrived at her NYC apartment alone on Friday despite the ongoing scandal plaguing her and “GMA 3” co-anchor T.J. Holmes. The broadcaster appeared unfazed as she made her way home, looking casual in jeans, a camo shirt and an overcoat. She kept her eyes concealed with a pair of sunglasses. Robach’s parents were later seen departing her apartment. The 49-year-old journalist’s attitude aligns with Page Six’s report that she and Holmes, 45, are “not ashamed” of their relationship despite the fact that it allegedly began before they each separated from their...
Page Six

T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach

As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'

Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Maintains A 'Good Relationship' With His Kids After Axed From TV, Insider Says

Though Matt Lauer may still be on the outs with several of his former Today co-hosts, it seems the disgraced anchor has still managed to maintain a few important relationships since being ousted from the popular morning program five years ago over his alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, an insider close with Lauer revealed that the ex-newsman has maintained "a good relationship” with his three children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, and Thijs, as he sees them "often." Alongside carving out time for his kids, whom he shares with his former wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has seemingly shifted his...
Popculture

What Will Happen to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on 'GMA'?

As of now, Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will keep their jobs. News of their budding romance was exposed via the Daily Mail, featuring secret dates at bars and cabin vacations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months. They are both still legally married to their respective spouses, both of whom they wed in 2010. Many wondered if they'd face disciplinary action due to presumed "no fraternizing" policies at organizations, but according to sources, Holmes and Robach are two "consenting adults" at "equal" professional levels. Therefore, no harm was done. Sources also claim the two had already separated from their spouses before entering into a relationship and were reportedly planning to take their romance public as their divorces were finalized. But the Daily Mail beat them to it.
Black Enterprise

‘We Are Friends Only’: Cynthia Bailey Denies Rumors She Rekindled Romance With Ex-Husband Peter Thomas

Cynthia Bailey might be divorcing Mike Hill, but she isn’t trying to rebound with her ex-husband, Peter Thomas. The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum was forced to clear up speculation after a since-deleted post appeared on her official Facebook page of a throwback photo with Thomas and the caption “officially coming home,” The Shade Room reports. After it was shared over 3,000 times and flooded with comments from fans, Bailey released a statement shutting down the speculation.
News Breaking LIVE

Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV

Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
RadarOnline

Ex-MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Wanted To 'Take Down' Network Before Dismissal, Allegedly Spent $100k On Hotel Expenses

Former news host Tiffany Cross reportedly wanted to “take down” MSNBC and “go out in a blaze” before she was ultimately dismissed from the network earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cross, who served as host of the weekend show The Cross Connection, was let go from MSNBC after the network chose not to renew the 43-year-old political analyst’s contract.But according to the New York Post, Cross caught wind of her imminent dismissal and began calling colleagues, media executives, and even social activists after she learned her contract was not to be renewed.“She made calls saying, ‘I’m going out in a...
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
Page Six

‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’

“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned.  An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors.  “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy