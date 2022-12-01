ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Decomposing Body Of Girl, 5, Found At Home With Piles Of Trash; Mother Arrested

A woman in Missouri is facing charges for the death of her 5-year-old daughter and for subjecting the child's twin to severe neglect. Both the children showed signs of malnourishment and were found inside an apartment that had a pile of trash. Adair R. Fish, 43, called 911 and told...
KMBC.com

Older couple loses home, cats in morning house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators are working to determine what caused an early morning house fire in Kansas City, Missouri. Firefighters were called to the 9500 block of Belleview Avenue near West Bannister Road around 3:22 a.m. after neighbors called 911 to report flames coming from the roof of a home.
KCTV 5

Mother charged in death of child, neglect of another at KC residence

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman has been charged by Jackson County prosecutors in connection to the death of a child and the neglect of another in their KC residence. According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to the 5700 block of St. John avenue...
KSNT News

Family mourns loss following deadly downtown Topeka crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is mourning the loss of a family member following a deadly crash on Sunday that claimed two lives. One of the victims of the crash was identified by family members as 18-year-old Eric Gonzalez on Monday. Born and raised in Topeka, he attended Highland Park High School and was […]
KCTV 5

Vigil held in KCMO for 16-year-old double homicide victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday night, a vigil was held to remember a 16-year-old killed in a double homicide near 38th and Garfield. Family and friends met near 39th Street and Bruce R. Watkins Drive to remember 16-year-old De’Vohn Dudley-Reese. His father told the crowd he was...
KMBC.com

Four 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old charged for Johnson County shooting death

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a man in Johnson County. Police say Jarod Rogers, 25, was found critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 30, outside a Shawnee, Kansas, business. He died several days later from his wounds. Four 17-year-olds and...
KCTV 5

13-year-old found dead following apparent murder-suicide in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 13-year-old was killed in what appears to be a murder-suicide in Douglas County, Kansas. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a residence in the 700 block of E. 1550 Road, which is southeast of Lawrence, just after 7 a.m. for a possible shooting.
St. Joseph Post

Driver, pedestrian hospitalized after Buchanan Co. crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by Lisa D. Fast, 62, Rushville, was southbound on Interstate 29 in the city of St. Joseph. The Oldsmobile rear-ended a 2012 Ford...
FOX4 News Kansas City

Dancers, drummers pay it forward to retiring drill team leader

KANSAS CITY, Kan. —The Gateway Highsteppers have been high stepping across the metro for 25 years with LaVeda Davis leading the way.  Laveda started the dance and drum team as a young mother who loved to dance. She said she wanted to give the kids in the neighborhood something to do.  J’La Williams has been […]
WIBW

Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide south of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities identified the victims in a Monday shooting south of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says they found David Koch, 55, and his daughter Hayden Koch, 13, dead from gunshot wounds. They say initial evidence indicates both were killed by gunshots, with David’s appearing to be self-inflicted.
mycouriertribune.com

Six teens injured in single-vehicle accident

CLAY COUNTY — A single-vehicle accident in Clay County on Saturday, Dec. 3, resulted in injuries to five minors and the 18-year-old female driver. The crash occurred at 11:55 a.m. Saturday morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy