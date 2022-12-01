Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Decomposing Body Of Girl, 5, Found At Home With Piles Of Trash; Mother Arrested
A woman in Missouri is facing charges for the death of her 5-year-old daughter and for subjecting the child's twin to severe neglect. Both the children showed signs of malnourishment and were found inside an apartment that had a pile of trash. Adair R. Fish, 43, called 911 and told...
KMBC.com
Kansas City doctors offices busy as more children get sick with RSV, flu
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some metro families are waiting as long as 90 minutes just to see a doctor these days. The long wait times come - as local kids get sicker with RSV, COVID-19 and the flu. The last few weeks, parents of young children have been glued...
KMBC.com
Older couple loses home, cats in morning house fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators are working to determine what caused an early morning house fire in Kansas City, Missouri. Firefighters were called to the 9500 block of Belleview Avenue near West Bannister Road around 3:22 a.m. after neighbors called 911 to report flames coming from the roof of a home.
KCTV 5
Mother charged in death of child, neglect of another at KC residence
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman has been charged by Jackson County prosecutors in connection to the death of a child and the neglect of another in their KC residence. According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to the 5700 block of St. John avenue...
Family mourns loss following deadly downtown Topeka crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is mourning the loss of a family member following a deadly crash on Sunday that claimed two lives. One of the victims of the crash was identified by family members as 18-year-old Eric Gonzalez on Monday. Born and raised in Topeka, he attended Highland Park High School and was […]
KCTV 5
Vigil held in KCMO for 16-year-old double homicide victim
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday night, a vigil was held to remember a 16-year-old killed in a double homicide near 38th and Garfield. Family and friends met near 39th Street and Bruce R. Watkins Drive to remember 16-year-old De’Vohn Dudley-Reese. His father told the crowd he was...
KMBC.com
Four 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old charged for Johnson County shooting death
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a man in Johnson County. Police say Jarod Rogers, 25, was found critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 30, outside a Shawnee, Kansas, business. He died several days later from his wounds. Four 17-year-olds and...
KMBC.com
Church prepares for 'Longest Night' service with over 150 crosses representing KCMO homicide victims
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A somber reminder is going up Monday at a church in Independence, Missouri, of families suffering in the Kansas City community. Over 150 crosses are up on the lawn of The Gathering Baptist Church on Noland Road. Each one is a small memorial for a family...
KCTV 5
13-year-old found dead following apparent murder-suicide in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 13-year-old was killed in what appears to be a murder-suicide in Douglas County, Kansas. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a residence in the 700 block of E. 1550 Road, which is southeast of Lawrence, just after 7 a.m. for a possible shooting.
Driver, pedestrian hospitalized after Buchanan Co. crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by Lisa D. Fast, 62, Rushville, was southbound on Interstate 29 in the city of St. Joseph. The Oldsmobile rear-ended a 2012 Ford...
lawrencekstimes.com
Residents of Lawrence camp say woman who died last week took care of houseless community
Some people at the city-run campsite in North Lawrence continue to lament the loss of Susan Ford, the 53-year-old woman who died in her tent last week. Ford had been homeless off and on for nearly 30 years, sources said, and she prided herself in showing others how to survive outside.
Dancers, drummers pay it forward to retiring drill team leader
KANSAS CITY, Kan. —The Gateway Highsteppers have been high stepping across the metro for 25 years with LaVeda Davis leading the way. Laveda started the dance and drum team as a young mother who loved to dance. She said she wanted to give the kids in the neighborhood something to do. J’La Williams has been […]
WIBW
Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide south of Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities identified the victims in a Monday shooting south of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says they found David Koch, 55, and his daughter Hayden Koch, 13, dead from gunshot wounds. They say initial evidence indicates both were killed by gunshots, with David’s appearing to be self-inflicted.
mycouriertribune.com
Six teens injured in single-vehicle accident
CLAY COUNTY — A single-vehicle accident in Clay County on Saturday, Dec. 3, resulted in injuries to five minors and the 18-year-old female driver. The crash occurred at 11:55 a.m. Saturday morning.
Sickness hits Kansas City leaving some medications in short supply
Kansas City is dealing with increased cases of the flu and RSV, leaving Tamiflu and Amoxicillin in short supply in the metro, across the country.
Crash involving overturned vehicle on I-35 leaves 5 minors, 18-year-old injured
5 minors and an 18-year-old driver were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 35 in Clay County, Missouri.
2 injured in house fire in south Kansas City
Kansas City firefighters were called to a home in the 9500 block of Belleview about 3:20 a.m. The conditions of the two people are unknown.
Developers hope to convert 100-year-old Johnson County church into hotel
Developers hope to convert the nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel.
Kansas City shelter needs help providing Christmas to houseless
Kansas City group Shelter KC asks for donations of basic needs like toothbrushes and toothpaste to give to homeless for Christmas.
KMBC.com
'My heart just sank': Neighbors react after man critically injured in Brookside fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is in critical condition after a fire engulfed his Brookside home at 59th and Locust streets early Friday morning. Home surveillance video shows the lights and sirens neighbors heard and saw just after 5 a.m. Friday, after they were woken up by a jarring sound.
