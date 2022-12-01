Read full article on original website
Post Register
Hurts strengthens MVP bid as he leads Eagles to 11-1 record
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Good luck trying to find a game this season where Jalen Hurts hasn’t set a Philadelphia Eagles’ record or achieved some sort of milestone not yet reached in the NFL. In his latest, Hurts became the first player in franchise history with 350-plus yards...
Post Register
GM Cashman signs 4-year contract to remain with Yankees
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brian Cashman is staying with the New York Yankees, signing a four-year contract to remain the team's senior vice president and general manager. The announcement was made Monday at baseball's winter meetings in San Diego.
Post Register
Judge looms; Verlander, Turner deals heat up winter meetings
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander is going to the New York Mets. Trea Turner has agreed to a blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. There are three more high-profile shortstops in free agency, along with ace pitcher Carlos Rodón. And one big slugger looms above the whole...
Post Register
With 6 straight losses, Bears get breather with bye week
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Cornerback Jaylon Johnson chose to look on the bright side as the Chicago Bears stumbled into their bye. The Bears are reeling with six straight losses after getting knocked off by Green Bay on Sunday. They missed another opportunity to go ahead late in a game and came up short in yet another loss to the rival Packers.
Post Register
AP source: Trea Turner, Phillies reach $300M, 11-year deal
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies landed Trea Turner on Monday, agreeing to a $300 million, 11-year contract with the dynamic shortstop. The deal includes a no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no immediate announcement.
