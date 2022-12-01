ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, IL

travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in St. Charles, MO

You're in luck if you’re looking for a good meal in St. Charles, Missouri, as this town has a variety of restaurants to choose from. With its slew of dining options, you'll find the perfect place to enjoy a meal with your friends or family. To help you decide...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
franchising.com

Scooter's Coffee Opens First Location In O'Fallon, MO

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on December 9th. December 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // O'Fallon, MO - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 1004 W Hwy 50, O'Fallon, IL 62269. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 9th, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
O'FALLON, MO
ourchanginglives.com

Celebrating Christmas Traditions In St. Charles

There’s something magical about making an escape during the holiday season. Our family has been celebrating Christmas traditions for years, but there has always been unscheduled time right after Turkey Day. With the Thanksgiving meal a recent memory, we packed an overnight bag and headed east. As the sun crested the horizon, our conversation and music, turned to Christmas. The promise of boughs of greenery, shining tinsel, and gilded ornaments inspired me to hurry along. By mid-morning, we were pulling into town and turning down the brick-paved Main Street. The festivities were about to begin, so we hurried to join the gathering crowd.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis sorority alumni host Breakfast with Santa

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Santa took a little time Saturday to visit children in the Metro-East. Santa made an appearance in East St. Louis with a little help from the alumni of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. The group hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa event at Mason Clark Middle...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Q985

The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties

There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
MISSOURI STATE
Q985

300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois

Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
CARBONDALE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
ILLINOIS STATE

