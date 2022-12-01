Read full article on original website
20 Best Restaurants in St. Charles, MO
You're in luck if you’re looking for a good meal in St. Charles, Missouri, as this town has a variety of restaurants to choose from. With its slew of dining options, you'll find the perfect place to enjoy a meal with your friends or family. To help you decide...
ALDI celebrates reopening of Fenton store
Grocery shoppers will soon to enjoy a revamped ALDI store in south St. Louis County.
Scooter's Coffee Opens First Location In O'Fallon, MO
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on December 9th. December 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // O'Fallon, MO - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 1004 W Hwy 50, O'Fallon, IL 62269. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 9th, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in Iowa this week
A restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations that grew to fame over its chicken tenders, sandwiches, and waffle fries, just opened another new restaurant location in Iowa. Read on to learn more.
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kansas but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Illuminations Botanica at the beautiful Wichita Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need
One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community.
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new store in Missouri this week
Getting a new grocery store in town is always a positive event for any community. It gives local shoppers another option for buying food that may be closer to home. It also helps to keep prices competitive. That's why we're excited to let you know that a popular discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store in Missouri this week.
Celebrating Christmas Traditions In St. Charles
There’s something magical about making an escape during the holiday season. Our family has been celebrating Christmas traditions for years, but there has always been unscheduled time right after Turkey Day. With the Thanksgiving meal a recent memory, we packed an overnight bag and headed east. As the sun crested the horizon, our conversation and music, turned to Christmas. The promise of boughs of greenery, shining tinsel, and gilded ornaments inspired me to hurry along. By mid-morning, we were pulling into town and turning down the brick-paved Main Street. The festivities were about to begin, so we hurried to join the gathering crowd.
East St. Louis sorority alumni host Breakfast with Santa
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Santa took a little time Saturday to visit children in the Metro-East. Santa made an appearance in East St. Louis with a little help from the alumni of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. The group hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa event at Mason Clark Middle...
If You Partake In These 6 Christmas Activities You’re Definitely From Illinois
There are some interesting traditions that are only carried on by us Illinoisians. This is not necessarily a bad thing, but it does make us stand out. This doesn't only involve the Christmas season, though. What other state buys corn on the side of the road, wears jackets while trick-or-treating, or takes a personal day for work to put apple cider donuts?
The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties
There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
You’ll Never Hear Music Play At An Illinois Aldi Store–Here’s Why
Back in the day, when I was employed as a substandard stock-boy and grocery bagger at Pineway Supermarket in Oregon, Illinois, the store constantly had music playing in the background. That was appreciated by country music fans, and fairly well tolerated by those of us who aren't. As a matter...
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
What's the Most Popular Christmas Candy in Illinois? Survey Reveals State's Top 3 Picks
With the holidays coming up, a survey dished on the most popular Christmas candies across the U.S. Candystore.com compiled responses from 16,000 customers, cross-referencing its findings with seasonal observations from major candy manufacturers and distributers. The bulk candy shop then created a map outlining each state's top three picks. So,...
UPDATE: Monical’s closes restaurant after reports of sick customers
UPDATE: Monical’s has issued a statement in response to the closure of its Washington franchise. “Monical’s Pizza has served millions of meals to guests for over 60 years. The foundation of our business is high quality food served safely. When we learned last week of people feeling ill...
‘Tripledemic’: What to know about COVID-19, flu, RSV in the St. Louis area
A trio of diseases (COVID-19, Influenza, RSV) are rising throughout the United States, including the St. Louis region. It's a trend many have dubbed 'tripledemic' as winter draws closer.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
