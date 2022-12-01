ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tampa Bay Times

Judge stops enforcement of Stop WOKE Act at Florida colleges, universities

A federal judge on Thursday ordered Florida to stop enforcing its new Stop WOKE Act at the state’s public colleges and universities. The ruling came in two lawsuits — one filed by a University of South Florida student and professor and another led by Florida A&M law professor LeRoy Pernell — both alleging that the law illegally prevents frank discussions about the nation’s racial history in classrooms. The same judge issued a ruling in August that blocked the law from applying to workplace training.
University of Cincinnati News Record

Concerns over Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in DAAP

Trenet Schill, a graduate of the College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning (DAAP), spoke to the University of Cincinnati (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) on Aug. 31, voicing her grievances about racial prejudice in the school. According to Schill, her professor "treated her "differently compared to that of other...

