Read full article on original website
Related
Why Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan is legal and should be reinstated by the Supreme Court, according to 44 economists, legal experts, and advocates
Millions of student-loan borrowers are waiting for the Supreme Court to decide if the relief can move forward. Here's why experts think it should.
Judge stops enforcement of Stop WOKE Act at Florida colleges, universities
A federal judge on Thursday ordered Florida to stop enforcing its new Stop WOKE Act at the state’s public colleges and universities. The ruling came in two lawsuits — one filed by a University of South Florida student and professor and another led by Florida A&M law professor LeRoy Pernell — both alleging that the law illegally prevents frank discussions about the nation’s racial history in classrooms. The same judge issued a ruling in August that blocked the law from applying to workplace training.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Concerns over Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in DAAP
Trenet Schill, a graduate of the College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning (DAAP), spoke to the University of Cincinnati (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) on Aug. 31, voicing her grievances about racial prejudice in the school. According to Schill, her professor "treated her "differently compared to that of other...
Biden's Education Department just shut the door on new student-loan relief applications following a court ruling
Biden's Education Department has stopped accepting applications for student-loan forgiveness. The announcement came after a US District judge ruled on Thursday that the debt relief program was illegal. The administration wrote on the application page that it is "seeking to overturn those orders." The Biden administration is no longer accepting...
Supreme Court to decide on forgiving student debt in February
(The Center Square) – The United States Supreme Court said Thursday it would take on a challenge to President Joe Biden's plan to erase billions of dollars in student debt. The Supreme Court said it would take on the case in February 2023. The U.S. Court of Appeals for...
KSAT 12
Supreme Court leaves student debt relief program on hold after Texas judge blocked it
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Supreme Court on Thursday delayed its decision on President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, leaving it blocked until justices hear the case early next year. The delay...
U.S. Supreme Court announces it will hear arguments on Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan
The U.S. Supreme Court on December 1 said it will hear oral arguments in a lawsuit filed by six states over the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt per borrower in February. The announcement came after Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar asked the...
Comments / 0