University of Cincinnati News Record
UC hires Scott Satterfield as new football coach
The University of Cincinnati (UC) football program has hired Scott Satterfield as the new head coach. The hire takes place a week after former head coach Luke Fickell announced his departure to coach the University of Wisconsin football team. Satterfield, who took over the head coaching position for the University...
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
Cincinnati murder suspect taken into custody in Florida
Jvonnie Chandler was arrested on Dec. 1 by the Miami Police Department on an outstanding warrant more than a month after police said he caused the death of 27-year-old Monty Reid in Paddock Hills.
Fox 19
North College Hill police release photo of SUV possibly involved in homicide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed on Nov. 26 in North College Hill. Maurice Searcy, 32, was shot multiple times around 8 p.m. while he walked to his vehicle on Sundale Avenue, according to the North College Hill Police Department. Police suspect a...
Police search for suspect in North College Hill murder
Maurice Searcy, 32, was shot to death while walking to his car in the 1800 block of Sundale Avenue around 8 p.m. on November 26, police said in a press release.
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky man decks out his house, neighbors house in Christmas lights
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — This Northern Kentucky man has officially won Christmas. Located in the 5100 block of Christopher Drive in Independence, Mark Koors not only decorated his entire home, front to back, but also his neighbor's home. It's a must-see this holiday season. Koors says the entire display takes...
wufe967.com
Ohio drivers stop to scoop up cash spilled on the road
Warren County, Ohio, drivers got a bit of an early Christmas bonus on Tuesday after pulling over and grabbing money that spilled out onto Interstate 71, according to reports. ABC station WHIO reported that the chaotic scene happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and drivers were seen pulling over, getting out of their vehicles and grabbing currency from the interstate.
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman says she lives in fear days after getting into a car crash with a murder suspect in Downtown Cincinnati. It happened last Wednesday. Police say Jvonnie Chandler, 26, crashed into the woman’s car at 5th Street and Central Avenue and then ran toward a parking garage north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.
WLWT 5
Couple says they caught delivery driver dumping packages in Warren County
CARLISLE, Ohio — A trip home from the holidays was halted for one family. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Armwine said they stumbled upon a strange act: a delivery driver whose destination was not what you would think. "He had the door wide open and we were doing a little...
WKRC
Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
WCPO
Man dies after crashing car at Colerain Township gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after crashing at a gas station in Colerain Township Wednesday night, investigators said. According to police, Edric Mbayo was driving a Ford Explorer at an "excessive speed" when he clipped another car, lost control and crashed at a Shell gas station near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road around 10 p.m. The car did not hit the building or any gas pumps.
WHIO Dayton
One person is dead after crashing car into Colerain Twp gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after crashing into a Shell gas station near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road Wednesday night, according to our news partners at WCPO. Around 10 p.m., the crash shut down Colerain Avenue as police responded to the scene, WCPO said.
Fox 19
Amelia man found dead in shipping container
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Pierce Township. Kenneth Eva, 43, was found dead by Pierce Township officers who responded to his property on OH-749 around 9:45 a.m. Monday, according to the police department. A woman called police to report...
PD: Woman finds fiancé dead in storage unit on their Clermont County property
At around 9:45 a.m. Monday police responded to a home in the 1500 block of State Route 749 in Clermont County for the report of an unresponsive man.
