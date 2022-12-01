Read full article on original website
harlanenterprise.net
Boys’ basketball notebook: Bears and Dragons start season strong
The Harlan County Black Bears got plenty of scoring Saturday in the opening-round game of the Ted Cook Classic at South Laurel High School, rolling to an 88-45 win over Mercer County. Junior guard Trent Noah broke the school record for career scorer during the game, topping current assistant coach...
harlanenterprise.net
Holiday golf tees off at Kingdom Come State Park
Kingdom Come State Park in Cumberland is once again offering up an opportunity to revel in the Christmas spirit while enjoying the park’s beauty and having some fun playing mini golf as the park’s Wonderland Mini Golf returns to entertain folks of all ages. According to the Kingdom...
