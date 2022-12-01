ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 9 Best Mold Removers of 2022

We like the RMR-86 Pro Instant Mold and Mildew Stain Remover because of its versatility, fast-acting formula, and ability to clean a variety of surfaces.
The Best Drip Coffee Makers for a Consistent Daily Fix

It’s no secret that coffee makes the world a better place — and the people in it too. One of the easiest ways to make multiple servings of high-quality coffee is with a drip coffee maker. With an automatic drip machine, simply fill the water chamber with room-temperature water and add ground coffee to the filter basket. The water then heats and drips through the filter into a coffee pot, ready for you to enjoy. To help you get a perfectly balanced brew every morning, we’ve sought out the top drip coffee makers in 2023 based on overall quality, capacity and extra features. Our top picks offer a perfect match for every type of java lover.
Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

December has arrived, and as usual, I'm here to inform you of the newest things available at your preferred Costco store. In December, there are a tonne of new things that I found, including tiny appliances. Just a kind reminder to keep in mind that various offers exist for frozen meals and may vary depending on your store.
The best vacuum cleaners of 2022

Over the course of more than six months, we tested top-rated vacuums of every type — including cordless stick, robot, canister, handheld and upright vacuums — to make it easy for you to choose the best vacuum for your needs.
The Dyson supersonic hair dryer has £50 off – but for this weekend only

Calling all beauty lovers, this is not a drill: Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer currently has £50 off, thanks to Currys, but you’ll have to be quick.Much like the airwrap, the supersonic dryer is hugely popular. And as one of Dyson’s most covetable hair tools, it is very rarely (if ever) discounted. Launched in 2016, the brand’s first foray into beauty was the result of $71 million worth of research, as it set out to create a totally new drying experience. It’s safe to say it suceeded in this – with the hair dryer quickly rising to cult status. For this...
This Super Soft Plaid Flannel Sheet Set Is a PEOPLE Tested Winner, and It's on Sale for $40

Our tester called them “stylish” and “comfortable” Don't let the dropping temperatures prevent you from getting a good night's sleep, especially when the solution could be as simple as changing your sheets. Flannel sheets are soft, comfortable, and keep you warm all night long, and our PEOPLE Tested team tried 30 different sets to find the best on the market that is worth shopping for.  The Bliss Casa Cotton Flannel Sheet Set was declared the best plaid option and right now, it's on sale for just $40 at...
Where to buy heated clothes airers: Latest stock updates and all the best retailers we’ve found

One of the most sought-after appliances this winter (alongside the likes of air fryers and dehumidifiers) is the heated clothes airer, which is designed to gently warm damp laundry to speed up drying times. There are plenty of reasons for investing in one – namely that they’re simply cheaper to run than a traditional tumble dryer. Some we’ve tested ourselves cost as little as 3p an hour to operate, so it’s a sensible way to make savings where they count. The airers are also ideal if you live in an older house with high ceilings and single glazing, as...
