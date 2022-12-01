Read full article on original website
Exeter nightclub closes after girl, 16, dies taking tablet
A nightclub has "closed until further notice" after the death of a 16-year-old girl who had taken an "unknown substance". A 16-year-old boy was arrested and has since been released on bail following the incident during a 16-18 night at Move in Exeter on Saturday. The girl was taken to...
Doncaster: Man, 73, dies after car hits central reservation
A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into fencing and a central reservation in South Yorkshire. The man, 73, was driving out of Doncaster on the A630 Warmsworth Road in a red Dacia Duster at the time. It happened at 22:12 GMT on Friday in the...
Wolverhampton fire: Major incident declared as factories ablaze
A major incident has been declared in Wolverhampton after a large fire engulfed a number of derelict factories near the city centre. More than 100 firefighters have been working to contain the blaze in Horseley Fields with witnesses reporting hearing explosions. West Midlands Fire Service was called just after 21:00...
Anglesey: Kayaker taken to hospital after getting into difficulty
A kayaker has been taken to hospital after getting into difficulty in the sea. The coastguard said the kayaker was part of a group of ten people and had possibly ingested water after falling into the sea near Cemaes Bay, Anglesey. A member of the group raised the alarm and...
Driver cut free from car after crash into garden
Firefighters cut a driver free from a car which crashed into a garden in Devon. A crew was called to Kingsteignton after the car left the slipway approaching Ware Barton roundabout, Devon and Somerset fire service said. The vehicle slid across a grass verge, through a fence and landed in...
