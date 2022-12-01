Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Maplewood, Oswayo Valley, Cochranton, North East, Warren, DuBois Each Have Multiple Players Named PAVCA All-State
Led by three players each from PIAA Class 1A champion Maplewood, District 9 champion Class 1A champion Oswayo Valley, and District 10 Class 1A runner-up Cochranton, 24 District 9 and District 10 players were named All-State in volleyball by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Twelve players earned Class 1A honors,...
d9and10sports.com
Dec. 5, 2022 D9/10 Boys/Girls Hoops: Union Boys, Cambridge Springs Girls Notch Impressive Wins
RIMERSBURG, Pa. -Dawson Camper’s double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds helped Union knock off visiting Ridgway, 57-42. Payton Johnston had a team-high 15 points to go with four assists for the Golden Knights who also got 11 points, eight rebounds, and three assists from Zander Laughlin. Aaron Sorg...
