MIT Sloan MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 1 / Adcom / Virtual
Interview was easy going and the adcom was nice. Felt like a conversation but with targeted questions. Questions asked include:. Walk through your data visualization. Tell me about a time when you had to gain support from people you did not manage. Tell me about a time when you inherited...
MBA Wire Taps 264—Booth said no, now what? South African for next season. 720 GMAT, increased to 760
This week’s show kicks off with a discussion of the fact that 12 leading MBA programs are releasing their Round 1 decisions in the coming days, including Harvard and Stanford on Thursday. Graham then highlighted the Real Humans piece for MIT / Sloan, and shared numbers from the recently published employment report for Dartmouth / Tuck. Alex underlined the huge median starting salary of $175k, which was likely nudged upwards by a disproportionate number of students going into consulting (47%). Graham was recording this episode from sunny Barcelona, while attending the European GMAC conference on the campus of IESE.
The Week Ahead: MBA Admissions Decisions, December 5-9, 2022
Welcome back to the series, The Week Ahead, in which we provide a brief rundown of what is happening in MBA admissions this week!. Round 1 is getting close to its conclusion. Final decisions for Round 1 are coming peaking during this upcoming week. Tuesday, December 6, Yale SOM is...
