ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Gracious Colonial Revival with an Illustrious Political Past

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Colonial revival in the Portland Heights neighborhood. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
KGW

Photos: Snow in Portland

Snow can be seen on the ground around the Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin. Snow can be seen on the ground at the Foster Floodplain Natural Area in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin.
KOIN 6 News

Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.

U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
The Portland Mercury

YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Wheeler's Expensively Cruel Homeless Plan, Paulson Half-Asses It (Again), and Portland's Runaway Millionaires!

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
kptv.com

Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
KGW

Sunday snow in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow is falling across the Portland metro area Sunday and sticking in some areas, especially in higher elevations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Oregon until 10 p.m. Sunday. Will the snow stick? That depends on elevation, according to KGW meteorologist Chris...
pdxmonthly.com

Viking Soul Food Expands to a Restaurant in Woodstock

After 12 years of serving lefse—handmade Norwegian potato flatbread baked on a griddle—with sweet and savory fillings, chef-owners Megan Walhood and Jeremy Daniels of the Viking Soul Food cart, a longstanding Portland institution, are bringing their beloved, Scandinavian-inspired dishes to a brick-and-mortar location in Woodstock. The restaurant continues...
WWEEK

Steal This Bike

This story first ran in the Aug. 23, 2006, edition of Willamette Week. Earlier this month, Portland Police Chief Rosie Sizer presented Citizen Medals of Heroism to four men and one woman who chased and captured a knife-wielding sex offender at the Oregon Zoo. Last month, a Parkrose man sat...
earnthenecklace.com

Genevieve Reaume Leaving KATU: Where Is the Oregon Reporter Going?

Genevieve Reaume has been bringing all the latest news coverage to her hometown viewers for half a decade. And now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Genevieve Reaume announced she is leaving KATU ABC 2 News at the end of November 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions from the residents of Portland, Oregon. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Portland. Here’s what Genevieve Reaume said about leaving KATU News.
KGW

Icy roads for Monday morning commute in Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland saw its first snow of the season Sunday. By Monday morning, the threat of snow had passed, though freezing temperatures overnight caused icy spots on roadways. Officials cautioned drivers to be cautious and give themselves more time to get where they're trying to go. There...
WWEEK

The Most Annoying Crime in Portland Recruits Henchmen on Facebook Marketplace

This last summer, my partner’s car was stolen from right in front of our house. The next day it was found abandoned and towed to an impound lot. The attendant at the tow lot explained that our steering column had been smashed open so any key could start the car, and though there were signs of an attempt to remove it, including a hastily discarded scattering of tools in the backseat, the catalytic converter was still intact. So was the skull-shaped meth pipe they left in the center console.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Escaping county tax madness

The old saying from the 1930s, “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax that guy behind the tree,” is sure ringing true in Portland and Multnomah County. In 2020, 64% of Multnomah County voters helped usher in “soak the rich” preschool and homeless taxes, raising the top income tax rate from 9.9% to 14.7% – a 48% increase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy