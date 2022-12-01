Read full article on original website
More COVID cases but fewer deaths reported
More cases but fewer deaths from COVID-19 are being reported in the state of Mississippi. Statewide, an average of 229 cases per day were reported in Mississippi in the last week ending Dec. 3. Cases have increased by 23 percent from the average two weeks ago, but deaths have decreased by 30 percent.
