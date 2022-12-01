ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
desotocountynews.com

More COVID cases but fewer deaths reported

More cases but fewer deaths from COVID-19 are being reported in the state of Mississippi. Statewide, an average of 229 cases per day were reported in Mississippi in the last week ending Dec. 3. Cases have increased by 23 percent from the average two weeks ago, but deaths have decreased by 30 percent.
desotocountynews.com

All-state football team selections announced

Players from Southaven, DeSoto Central, Center Hill and Lake Cormorant are mentioned on the Mississippi High School Football Coaches All-State teams announced during the state championships this weekend in Hattiesburg. All-state teams were selected in voting by the coaches across the state who are members of the Mississippi Association of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy