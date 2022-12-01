Read full article on original website
Check out this new waterfront recreational space on the LES
A new recreational area just opened on the Lower East Side waterfront courtesy of the New York City Parks Department. Found at Pier 42, the 2.8-acre deck space boasts half-basketball courts, a turf soccer field, tennis courts and a slew of other amenities. It cost approximately $26 million to build.
10 of Alicia Keys’s favorite spots in New York City
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys was born and raised in NYC, so you know she’s got a full lineup of favorite spots. Keys was born in Hell’s Kitchen in 1981 and was raised in Harlem, where she got to grow up around prestigious institutions like the Apollo Theater and the National Black Theater.
Step into famed painter Edward Hopper’s NYC life with this mind-bending new map
New York City's rapid changes can feel dizzying at times, a feeling Edward Hopper captured decades ago in his paintings chronicling the developing city. With those paintings on view in a landmark exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art, the museum has now launched a digital map plotting 20 NYC locations Hopper painted alongside contemporary photos of the sites. While some places Hopper painted haven’t changed much (like the regal Queensboro Bridge), other places have vanished completely (like the lavish Sheridan Theater Hopper painted in 1937).
This beautiful new piano bar is opening on the Lower East Side
We have a prediction: this will be the winter of piano bars—and we're not upset about it. After all, what's more comforting than cozying up indoors with a top-notch cocktail in hand while swaying to the rhythm of a perfectly played piano tune?. That's the exact sort of feeling...
Experience an NYC winter ‘ONEDERLAND’ in the nation's tallest skyscraper
Perched at the top of the nation's tallest skyscraper, One World Observatory is used to taking it up a notch—literally. And this year, they're doing just that again with a delightful holiday experience aptly titled ONEDERLAND. This newly opened, mountaintop-inspired display brings a cozy chalet lounge, gingerbread cafe and...
How to become a lifeguard at a NYC public pool or beach
Although we're in the midst of the holiday period, we're delighted to report that lifeguard recruitment sessions for the summer 2023 beach and outdoor pool season in NYC are kicking off. Given the fact that the city suffered from a dearth of lifeguards last year, we're here to urge you to start thinking about potentially enrolling sooner rather than later!
See inside the already-popular new Primark in Queens that just opened today
Super affordable international brand Primark is clearly betting big on New York. Just a few weeks after debuting its brand-new store on Long Island, the chain opened its 15th store in the United States, this one at 162-10 Jamaica Avenue in Queens. What's more, the brand is also scheduled to land at a new location in City Point before Christmas, inside the recently constructed complex.
Pretend I’m a Tourist: I got wasted (away) at the Times Square Margaritaville
If you are wondering if there’s a 30-foot-tall replica Statue of Liberty inside the Times Square Margaritaville, holding a giant margarita glass instead of a torch, and curious if that glass illuminates every hour into a spectacular audiovisual show with animated sharks, fish, and fins all set to a Jimmy Buffett medley, you can set your worries aside: there is.
You can write your wishes for 2023 on confetti in Times Square
Just like in the past few years, folks walking around Times Square will be able to write down their wishes for 2023 on pieces of confetti that will be released at midnight on New Year's Eve as the ball drops. Find the aptly named Wishing Wall on the Broadway plaza...
Santa Claus will be at the Empire State Building for the first time ever this holiday season
Believe it or not, Santa Claus has never officially visited the Empire State Building. That's all going to change this year when he takes over his own decorated corner on the 80th floor of the landmark building from 11am to 2pm on December 4 and December 11. Yes, he's going to hear your deepest, darkest holiday wishes!
You can now book a stay at Mariah Carey’s NYC home for the holidays
The unofficial “Queen of Christmas” is bestowing a gift upon her fans this holiday season. Through Booking.com, you can score a three-night stay at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel—Mariah Carey’s penthouse apartment—a cocktail hour and Christmas card photo shoot as well as tickets to Mariah’s “Merry Christmas To All” concert at Madison Square Garden.
The first Michelin-starred ramen restaurant in the world just opened in Dumbo
It was worth the wait: after months of prep and delays caused by, among other factors, the sudden passing of original founder Yuki Onishi, Tsuta, the first Michelin-starred ramen restaurant in the world has opened in Brooklyn. The ramen spot officially opened at 22 Old Fulton Street in Dumbo. "It...
NYC is hiring a ‘rat czar’ that’ll be paid up to $170,000 a year
Talk about an odd job: the Mayor's Office is currently looking for a "rat czar" to, according to an official job posting, "fight the real enemy—New York City's relentless rat population." Technically called a Director of Rodent Mitigation, the new employee will be paid an annual salary of between...
Help iconic New Yorker Ray Alvarez of Ray's Candy Store celebrate his 90th birthday
Two years ago, New Yorkers wished legendary figure Ray Alvarez, the owner of downtown institution Ray's Candy Store, a happy 88th birthday with a special video. This year, though, the urgency to celebrate Alvarez has kicked up a notch: not only is the store proprietor turning 90 years old, but he's in peril of losing the shop that he's been manning for nearly 50 years—a fact that doesn't shock us given the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current levels of inflation.
Brooklyn apartments as low as $375 a month in new affordable building
Some winners of the 1921 Atlantic Apartments affordable housing lottery will qualify for studio apartment rentals of $375 per month. This is in Brooklyn, where the average monthly rent for studios is $3,350. If you do the math, that’s a savings of $2,975 a month... or $35,700 in a year. Maybe not Powerball territory but a nice chunk of cash just the same.
The biggest go-kart racing track in the world is opening an hour outside of NYC this month
Whether it will actually be the biggest destination of its kind in the world or not, one thing is for sure: New Yorkers will thoroughly enjoy the indoor go-karting track that's set to open in Edison, New Jersey, less than an hour drive from midtown Manhattan, next month. The self-proclaimed...
Did you catch the incredible double rainbow over NYC this morning?
Mother Nature illuminated her holiday lights for the season, sending a breathtaking double rainbow over New York City this morning tinging the sky in a pinkish glow. Those who were up early quickly grabbed their cell phones and cameras to snap photos documenting the phenomenon. If you were still sleeping...
‘The Wiz’ is coming to Broadway for a limited time
The Yellow Brick Road will soon wind its way through NYC. A reimagined production of The Wiz, a Tony Award-winning musical adapted from The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, is heading to Broadway for a limited engagement in the 2023-24 season. The Wiz takes the classic American story...
NYC is officially the most expensive city in the world
Last year, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) used the Worldwide Cost of Living Index to deem New York one of the ten most expensive cities in the world. As suspected given the constant increase in our average rent prices and living expenses, our very own town has actually topped that list this year for the very first time ever, officially becoming the most expensive city to live in in the whole world, tying in first place with Singapore.
A live ‘Lord of the Rings’ symphony concert is coming to NYC
To celebrate the 21st anniversary of the release of Peter Jackson's iconic movie The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, the first film in The Lord of the Rings franchise, Radio City Music Hall is hosting a special screening of the production during which a total of 238 musicians will play Howard Shore’s award-winning soundtrack live. How awesome!
