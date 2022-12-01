Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus. Cboe Global...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IBTE
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) where we have detected an approximate $89.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 52,000,000 to 55,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IBTE, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins. ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD (AOSL) is a...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, HEFA
In trading on Friday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Zhihu, up about 10.8% and shares of Dada Nexus, up about 6.7% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is...
NASDAQ
III vs. ACN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Consulting Services sector have probably already heard of Information Services Group (III) and Accenture (ACN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is...
NASDAQ
Is It Too Late to Buy Chipotle Stock?
The restaurant industry is notoriously competitive and highly fragmented. However, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has been the exception that proves the rule. The fast-casual burrito chain has returned a phenomenal 3,600% since its 2006 initial public offering (IPO) as the chart below shows, which includes several years when the stock was struggling with fallout from the E. coli crisis.
NASDAQ
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) closed the most recent trading day at $131.47, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the industrial products company had...
NASDAQ
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Commvault Systems (CVLT) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest in Right Now
Despite trading on U.S. exchanges, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) are headquartered internationally, offering investors access to the global markets. While these three businesses have grown their sales between 34% and 63% over the last year, their share prices have dropped dramatically over the...
NASDAQ
2 Top Growth Stocks Down 42.6% and 68.5% to Buy Before They Rebound in 2023
If you're like most investors, this has been a lousy year for the stocks in your portfolio. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could lead to already pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index down 17.5% from its peak near the beginning of 2022. The...
NASDAQ
European shares on course for seventh week of gains; U.S. jobs data eyed
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Dec 2 (Reuters) - European shares looked set to notch their seventh straight week of gains, despite a dip on Friday ahead of U.S jobs data, amid easing worries about global monetary policy tightening.
NASDAQ
Visa (V) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Visa (V) closed the most recent trading day at $217.66, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the global payments processor had...
NASDAQ
Australian shares end lower on mounting fears of global slowdown
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares snapped three consecutive sessions of gains on Friday, as a contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity deepened concerns about a global economic slowdown and heavyweight local banks dropped on fears of a slowing housing market. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.7%, or 52.9 points, lower...
NASDAQ
Ethan Allen (ETD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ethan Allen (ETD) closed at $27.37, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the home...
NASDAQ
2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
While growth stocks have not been all the rage in 2022 as they were in 2021, I think investors should look at them before the calendar flips to 2023. There are a couple of reasons why growth stocks could boom next year. First, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently suggested that the Fed might begin to ease the pace of its interest rate hikes in December. That's massive news for growth investors, as that shift could lead to an increased appetite for riskier growth assets.
NASDAQ
D Added as Top 10 Utility Dividend Stock With 4.42% Yield
Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying utility stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among utilities, D shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent D share price of $60.37 represents a price-to-book ratio of 1.9 and an annual dividend yield of 4.42% — by comparison, the average utility stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.8% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.8. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Dominion Energy Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
NASDAQ
Entergy (ETR) Up 6.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Entergy (ETR). Shares have added about 6.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Entergy due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
