Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Spanish Police Find More 'Bloody Packages' Sent to Ukraine Missions
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police intercepted three more envelopes containing animal eyes addressed to Ukraine's embassy in Madrid and its consulates in Barcelona and Malaga on Monday, police sources close to the investigation said. Last week, Ukraine said a series of "bloody packages" were sent to its missions across Europe,...
Missile Fragments Found in Moldova Near Ukraine Border - Local Media
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldovan police on Monday found fragments of a missile that came down in a region of northern Moldova near the border with Ukraine, state information portal Prima Sursa quoted the police as saying. Moldovan authorities did not immediately comment publicly on the incident, which was reported after...
At Least Five Killed in Blast in North Afghanistan
KABUL (Reuters) -At least five people were killed on Tuesday when a blast hit a vehicle carrying oil workers in northern Afghanistan, police said. "Today at around 7 a.m. a blast took place in ... Balkh on a bus which belonged to Hairatan oil employees," said Mohammad Asif Wazeri, police spokesman for northern province of Balkh, adding that at least four people were wounded.
Russia Likely Planning to Encircle Donetsk Oblast Town of Bakhmut, Britain Says
(Reuters) - Russia is likely planning to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut with tactical advances to the north and south, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday. The capture of the town would have limited operational value but it can potentially allow Russia to threaten Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the...
Russia-Ukraine war live: drone attack hits Kursk airfield in Russia, says governor; further strikes in Zaporizhzhia region
Drone attack in Kursk set oil storage tank on fire, says governor; ‘critical infrastructure’ damaged by strikes in Zaporizhzhia region
Canada to Provide C$15 Million for Ukraine Demining
(Reuters) - Canada said on Monday it will contribute C$15 million ($11.04 million) for equipment needed by Ukraine for humanitarian clearing of landmines. The assistance will help fund detection and clearance of landmines, unexploded explosive ordnance and other explosive remnants of war. "The Ukrainian authorities now estimate that landmines are...
Turkey Says It Expects More Extraditions From Sweden
ANKARA (Reuters) - Sweden's extradition to Turkey last week of a Kurdish man with alleged terrorism links is a "good start", but Stockholm needs to do more before Ankara can approve its NATO membership, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Monday. Sweden on Friday deported Turkish citizen Mahmut Tat,...
Ukraine, Baltics Rebuke Macron for Suggesting 'Security Guarantees' for Russia
(Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion the West should consider Russia's need for security guarantees if Moscow agrees to talks to end the war in Ukraine unleashed a storm of criticism in Kyiv and its Baltic allies over the weekend. In an interview with French TV station TF1, Macron...
Half of Kyiv's Region to Remain Without Power for Days - Governor
(Reuters) - About half the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital will remain without electricity for the coming days after Russian missile strikes on power facilities, the Kyiv regional governor said. The strikes on Monday, which plunged parts of Ukraine back into freezing darkness, were the latest in weeks of attacks...
Nigeria Resumes Abuja-Kaduna Train Service Attacked by Gunmen
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's state railway company on Monday resumed a popular train service between the capital Abuja and the northern state of Kaduna, suspended since in March after gunmen killed passengers and kidnapped several dozen. Africa's most populous nation is battling insecurity in the north from armed gangs who...
Israeli Intelligence Chiefs See Tehran Surviving Protests, for Now
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Iran's clerical rulers are likely to survive protests sweeping the country and could stay in power for years, the chief analyst for Israeli military intelligence said on Monday, prompting his commander to predict the enemy regime would eventually fall. Locked in a Cold War-style conflict with Iran, Israel...
Spanish Police Believe Origin of Letter Bombs Was City of Valladolid - Source
MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish police said six letter bombs sent to high profile targets in recent days appeared to have been posted from the northern city of Valladolid, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Saturday. The devices were sent to targets including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the Ukrainian...
Iranian City Shops Shut After Strike Call, Judiciary Blames 'Rioters'
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian shops shut their doors in several cities on Monday, following calls for a three-day nationwide strike from protesters seeking the fall of clerical rulers, while the head of the judiciary blamed what he called "rioters" for threatening shopkeepers. Iran has been rocked by nationwide unrest following the...
Putin Insincere About Peace Talks, Takes War to New Level of 'Barbarism' - a Top U.S. Diplomat
KYIV (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin is not sincere about peace talks with Ukraine while he is taking the war to a new level of "barbarism" by trying to turn off the lights of civilians, a top U.S. diplomat said on Saturday. U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland...
Macron Says New Security Architecture Should Give Guarantees for Russia
PARIS (Reuters) - The West should consider how to address Russia's need for security guarantees if President Vladimir Putin agrees to negotiations about ending the war in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said in remarks broadcast on Saturday. In an interview with French TV station TF1 recorded during his state...
A Picture and Its Story 2022
(Reuters) - Reuters photographers witnessed 2022's most important events, from the horrors of war in Ukraine and other armed conflicts to unprecedented natural disasters and from the flight of refugees and migrants to protests around the globe. They were in Ukraine's Bucha after Russian forces pulled out and saw bodies...
U.S. Defense Secretary Accuses Russia of 'Deliberate Cruelty' in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday accused Russia of "deliberate cruelty" in its war in Ukraine, saying Moscow was intentionally targeting civilians. "With deliberate cruelty, Russia is putting civilians and civilian targets in its gunsights," Austin told the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California.
