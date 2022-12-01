ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Children found cold, but alive, in car with dead bodies

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edBSj_0jTsNv4z00

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police are investigating after finding two children who had been in the back seat of a car for hours with two people who had been shot to death.

Employees arriving to work at Barnhill Construction called police Thursday morning after finding the victims in a vehicle with children in the back seat, WITN reported.

Rocky Mount police officers said they believe the victims were shot and killed inside the car where it was parked, WRAL reported.

Investigators told WTVD that the children were alive but freezing cold, because they had been left in the car with the bodies for several hours. The children were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The names of the victims were withheld, pending family notifications.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating the case, and asked for anyone with information to contact it at 252-972-1411, WTVD reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
102.5 The Bone

Family thanks state trooper for saving their infant’s life

NEW YORK — A North Carolina couple are calling a state trooper their "angel" and a hero for helping save their daughter's life when she stopped breathing due to RSV. Victoria O'Neal told "Good Morning America" her 9-week-old triplet daughters first started to get sick last Sunday, and by Tuesday, her daughter Amelia's condition had grown worse.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy