ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince Harry, Meghan share never-before-seen moments together in trailer for new Netflix docuseries

By Katie Kindelan and Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDZoA_0jTsNnGP00

After months of anticipation, the public now has its first glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan's upcoming docuseries.

Netflix on Thursday released a trailer for the six-episode docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The roughly one-minute trailer shows snapshots of personal moments for the Sussexes, from falling in love to leaving their royal roles and charting their own future in California.

"No one sees what is happening behind closed doors," Harry says after a voice asks why the couple wanted to make the documentary.

Meghan later says in the trailer, "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

Along with the intimate photos, the trailer also shows Harry speaking candidly about his efforts to shield his family, which now includes two children, Archie and Lilibet.

"I had to do everything I could to protect my family," Harry says.

Harry and Meghan's docuseries, directed by Liz Garbus, is due to air in December, just weeks before Harry's memoir is published.

Incidentally, back in October, Page Six reported Netflix and the filmmakers behind the pair's upcoming streaming documentary "were confused" by apparent "discrepancies" between what they said on camera and Harry's own words in his upcoming memoir, Spare.

"A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue," a senior Netflix source revealed at the time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Walked Out Toward the End of His Meal With Meghan Markle? Sussexes Allegedly Seen Bickering Over Their Projects, Their Children’s Royal Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sparking feud rumors in recent weeks. Just recently, there are claims that the Sussexes were spotted bickering while having a meal in Ojai, California. Table of contents. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Date Night Turned Sour?. According to New Idea, Prince Harry...
OJAI, CA
iheart.com

Prince Harry & Meghan Are Trying To 'Disrupt' Prince William's US Trip

Earlier this week, the trailer for the highly-anticipated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries was finally released. According to sources, the release date was picked for a specific reason. A palace insider told Page Six, that the release of the dramatic teaser trailer for Harry & Meghan is believed...
Harper's Bazaar

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Never-Before-Seen Wedding Picture

Harry and Meghan - Official Teaser (Netflix) Harry and Meghan - Official Teaser (Netflix) The short teaser trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, features never-before-seen photos of the couple. One that caught our eye? A photo of the two as newlyweds, holding hands and dancing at their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House.
Page Six

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share dramatic trailer for Netflix show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally giving fans a look at their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries — right in the middle of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Boston trip. The trailer for “Harry & Meghan” dropped Thursday morning and shows photos taken throughout their relationship — including images of Markle looking glum at royal events and even crying — and brief footage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new life in California. “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry narrates. “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Markle asks...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘I was terrified’: Prince Harry calls out ‘feeding frenzy’ over Meghan Markle relationship in full Netflix trailer

The full trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary series has been released. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share the story of their lives together in a forthcoming six-part series on the streaming platform, simply titled Harry and Meghan.After the project was announced last week, there has been considerable speculation about what the couple will reveal. In a new clip teasing the series, Prince Harry is heard suggesting that there were stories “planted” against Meghan during their time as senior members of the royal institution.“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” he says in the trailer,...
Elle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Go Straight to the Royal Drama in The Trailer for Their New Documentary

Harry and Meghan - Official Teaser (Netflix) Harry and Meghan - Official Teaser (Netflix) The much-buzzed-about-but-never-confirmed-by-Netflix Meghan Markle and Prince Harry docuseries has now been confirmed by Netflix. The streamer released the first teaser for the project this morning, sharing it would be coming soon. “Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix,” read the caption.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
The Independent

Prince Harry claims there was ‘leaking but also planting of stories’ involving Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has claimed that there was a “leaking but also planting of stories” about Meghan Markle, in a new trailer for their Netflix documentary,In the trailer released on Monday (5 December), the Duke of Sussex said there is a history of “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution”, appearing to reference the media and public frenzy surrounding his late mother, Princess Diana, as well as Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and his own wife, the Duchess of Sussex.The highly-anticipated documentary, titled Harry and Meghan, is set to be released in two parts on Thursday 8 December...
seventeen.com

Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Documentary, "Harry and Meghan"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in a 2018 ceremony that broke several royal traditions (from the lack of a classic "balcony kiss" to Meghan's American citizenship) and since then, the couple has continued to make headlines due to reported family tensions, racially-biased treatment, and pushing back against royal protocols. Some of these headlines have been supportive, but many were not — the Duke of Sussex ended up having to sue British publication Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) for libel after they alleged that he kept secrets and manipulated public opinion to reinstate his family's police detail.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Paparazzi photograph used in Harry and Meghan Netflix trailer ‘taken at Harry Potter premiere in 2011’

The teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Netflix documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has officially dropped.It has now been claimed, however, that a photograph of paparazzi supposedly hounding the couple, shown in the trailer, was actually taken at a Harry Potter premiere.The couple will reveal the “other side of their high-profile love story” in the six-part series Harry & Meghan, which will be released in 2023.In the trailer, launched on Thursday, fans can see a number of candid black-and-white photographs of the couple, including selfies and pictures they have taken of each other in private.More pictures flash...
The Mary Sue

Harry and Meghan Promise ‘Full Truth’ in Latest Trailer For Docuseries

Since formally stepping back from their royal duties in March of 2020, Harry and Meghan have periodically set the world alight with their apparently honest and transparent takes on what royal life was like. Traditionally, the royals keep any and all opinions to themselves for the most part, so the couple’s explosive Oprah interview and Harry’s follow-up book have offered never-before-seen insights into what it’s like inside Buckingham Palace.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy